Recent years have seen consistent growth in the popularity and use of Birch plywood throughout Australia and is now widely considered the premium decorative plywood.

Matilda Veneer supplies its range of Birch plywood from only high quality, respected mills with established relationships that reflect ongoing trust and collaboration. The result is a natural, unique and beautiful product you can trust and rely upon, with pricing which offers unsurpassed value-for-money.

The grading of Birch plywood has been a cause of some confusion in the Australian market. In Australia, we refer to the highest grade suitable for clear finishing, as A Grade. However, the manufacturing standard in Europe refers to these same sheets as B Grade. To ensure the quality of goods supplied by Matilda Veneer, each and every sheet is inspected and regraded by our expert team to give users peace of mind. All sheets are guaranteed to be patch free on the face*. Matilda Veneer’s range of Birch plywood is manufactured in Europe by one of the world’s leading plywood manufacturers and has been tested against stringent European standards.