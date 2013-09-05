Bike Stands from Chess Engineering
Easy to install and relocate
It is becoming increasing essential that quality bike racks are made available to the expanding number of bike users. Chess Engineering has developed a custom designed bike stand to cater for the increasing number of cyclists and their needs.
Australian designed and manufactured by a leading team of experienced engineers, Chess Bike Racks can be tailored to fit location and space constraints, bike capacity, design preferences and environment.
Chess Bike Racks ensure maximum protection as the racks are designed to support the bicycle frame and the wheel, delivering high security to the bike:
- Designed by engineers with a strong fit-for-purpose approach
- Extra wall thickness and structural strength to thwart vandals
- ISO9001 certification to assure quality
- Attractive 100% stainless steel structure
- A history of supply to both government and private organisations
- Complies with AS2890.3