CTA Australia Pty Ltd offers industry leading experience in manufacturing and installation of purpose engineered building products. The Urban Furnishings range offers a wide range of bike racks, wheel stops, skateboard deterant, bollards, speed humps and jonite for enhanced safety to all parking and building facilities.

Bike Racks

Bike racks for bicycle parking and holding rail products for high visibility.

Available in surface mount or cast in-suit option

Manufactured in 316 marine grade 50mm stainless steel tube and 2mm solid wall thickness for durability

Available in a range of styles to suit the Australian Roads Guide to Traffic Engineering Practice

Wheel Stops

High visibility and improved safety to provide impact prevention in parking facilities.

Solid rubber with four locating points

UV resistant for long durability, all year round

Available in lengths of 1800mm or 1650mm to conform with AS2890

Easy to install on various surfaces

Skateboard Deterant

Eliminates potential damage to planters, walls, benches and other architectural features.

Available in 316 marine grade stainless steel

Available in a wide range of styles including mushroom and cylindrical knobs, squared surface and bull-nosed edge nosings

Jointe

Engineered to sustain light to extra heavy duty load performance to suit a variety of environment.

Manufactured from agglomerated stone with jonite stone reinforcement for its appealing aesthetic, durability, strength and load performance

Wide range of colours to match any surrounding substrate

Can be custom made for radius applications and to include council/company logo

Excellent safety and anti-slip properties

Low heat absorption with dielectric properties to insulate electrical current

All CTA urban furnishings are designed and manufactured to meet the Australian and New Zealand Standards AS1428 and the National Building Codes to ensure maximum safety and reliability.