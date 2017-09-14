Bifold sliding & stacker doors

Logo
Euroglass Australia
Last Updated on 14 Sep 2017

Overview
Description

Bifold sliding and stacker doors from Euroglass Australia meet the demand for smaller, less cumbersome, more flexible moveable glass wall systems.

Offering easy glide and smooth operation, the doors provide unobstructed views and maximise the space they are dividing.

Available in a variety of glass types, an experienced Euroglass technician will ensure correct specification and installation to meet your unique project requirements.

Benefits:

  • Multifunctional
  • Top hung
  • Multilayered security glass
  • Seamless divide

Range of glass options:

  • Clear
  • Ultra-clear
  • Opaque
  • Tinted
  • Printed scenes
Contact
Display AddressHemmant, QLD

7/1 Roebuck Street

07 3390 4688
