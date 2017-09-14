Bifold sliding & stacker doors

Bifold sliding and stacker doors from Euroglass Australia meet the demand for smaller, less cumbersome, more flexible moveable glass wall systems.

Offering easy glide and smooth operation, the doors provide unobstructed views and maximise the space they are dividing.

Available in a variety of glass types, an experienced Euroglass technician will ensure correct specification and installation to meet your unique project requirements.

Benefits:

Multifunctional

Top hung

Multilayered security glass

Seamless divide

Range of glass options: