Bi-folding Doors : Supply and Install of Bi-Folds from Install-A-Door
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2009
Live in the Sydney metropolitan area and are in the market for a new, quality bi-folding door then Install-A-Door will be glad to assist.
Overview
Bi Fold Doors
- External Bifolding doors add value to your home as well as opening the world around your home
- These are a must for any home wanting to enjoy the surroundings
- Built with high quality grade steel and bearings, the tracks will last a thousand times over
- Constantly opening and closing the doors won’t hinder the tracks in anyway
Our Range of Doors for Supply or Installation
- Internal Doors ( Hollow )
- Internal ( MODA )
- Internal ( Joinery )
- External Joinery Doors
- External Doors
We have been in the Joinery business for over 20 years. Extensive Shopfitting and Joinery experience has lead us in the field of servicing customers needs and wants. We are extremely detailed in our work, and proficient in our day to day dealings with our customers. Door Installation is our way of life, we know what we install and we install what we know.
We service the Sydney Metro area, with no job too big or small.