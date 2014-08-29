Benches from Furphy Foundry
Overview
Complimentary to the Public Seating and Picnic Settings, the range of Benches from Furphy Foundry have been designed to withstand harsh Australian outdoor or high-use indoor conditions. Steel, stainless steel and aluminium framing options are paired with various timber or composite slatting options to provide one of Australia’s largest ranges of Benches.
The range of Benches offer features suited to a range of applications such as:
- Mild steel and cast aluminium construction
- Bolt down, concealed bolt down and in ground attachments
- Powder coat or mill finish
A clean sharp design, the Civic Bench can be customised in terms of colours and finishing
- Thin yet durable mild steel frame
- Standard Furphy hardwood timber slats
- Length of 1800mm
- Ideal for park and urban environments
Both modern and functional, the Delta Bench is a versatile product suitable for a variety of environments. Available in a range of configurations, this modern design has been built to last with cast aluminium construction and hardwood timber slats.
An ideal addition to any public space, the Fiesta Bench features a unique and attractive design
- Powder coated aluminium framing and hardwood timber slats
- Customisation options are available in terms of finishing
- Length of 1800mm
The Foreshore Bench is made from our famous cast-aluminium with the addition of durable hardwood slats with a classic and practical design. The Foreshore Bench can be powder coated or provided with a mill finish.
Designed and manufactured in Australia from cast aluminium and hardwood slats, the Fulcrum Bench is a versatile and stylish addition to any public space
- Customisation, colour selection and timber staining options are available
- Superior harmony between the product and its surrounding environment
- Length of 1800mm
- Concealed bolt down attachment
Made to withstand harsh, corrosive environments, the Lyndarum Bench is constructed with 304 grade Stainless Steel, making it both stylish, sturdy and ideal for numerous applications.
The Furphy Foundry metro Bench is a popular, simple and effective product that is specifically suited to modern urban or park environments
- Manufactured with cast aluminium and hardwood slats
- Length of 1800mm
- Concealed bolt down attachment
- Powder coat or mill finish
Distinguished by a stylish curved framing structure, and made in our foundry from cast-aluminium, the Omega Bench mixes the best of the old with the best of the new in terms of design.
The Plaza Bench is ideal for maintaining a heritage feel in a range of indoor or outdoor environments
- Classic design
- Utilises both casting and finishing capabilities
- Cast aluminium construction with hardwood timber slats
- Length of 1800mm
- Available with or without logos
A truly low-maintenance and durable product, the Promenade Bench is constructed from cast aluminium with 304 grade Stainless Steel legs
- Hardwood timber slats
- Length of 1800mm
- Bolt down or in ground attachment
- Powder coat or mill finish
- Seating deck also available
With a basic design and immaculately finished, the Steel Slatted Bench is ideal for all environments. With a length of 2000mm, the bench features powder coating in a wide variety of colours and finishing options.
Available raw or with a powder coated finish, the Steel Slatted Council Bench is built to withstand heavy use
- Ideal for indoor and outdoor environments
- Cast aluminium ends with mild steel vertical slats
- Hot dip galvanised
- Length of 2000mm
- Bolt down attachment
The Woodgrove Bench from Furphy Foundry is a simple yet classy product that has proven to withstand the rigours of public use in a variety of Australian environments.