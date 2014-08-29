Complimentary to the Public Seating and Picnic Settings, the range of Benches from Furphy Foundry have been designed to withstand harsh Australian outdoor or high-use indoor conditions. Steel, stainless steel and aluminium framing options are paired with various timber or composite slatting options to provide one of Australia’s largest ranges of Benches.

The range of Benches offer features suited to a range of applications such as:

Mild steel and cast aluminium construction

Bolt down, concealed bolt down and in ground attachments

Powder coat or mill finish

A clean sharp design, the Civic Bench can be customised in terms of colours and finishing

Thin yet durable mild steel frame

Standard Furphy hardwood timber slats

Length of 1800mm

Ideal for park and urban environments

Both modern and functional, the Delta Bench is a versatile product suitable for a variety of environments. Available in a range of configurations, this modern design has been built to last with cast aluminium construction and hardwood timber slats.

An ideal addition to any public space, the Fiesta Bench features a unique and attractive design

Powder coated aluminium framing and hardwood timber slats

Customisation options are available in terms of finishing

Length of 1800mm

The Foreshore Bench is made from our famous cast-aluminium with the addition of durable hardwood slats with a classic and practical design. The Foreshore Bench can be powder coated or provided with a mill finish.

Designed and manufactured in Australia from cast aluminium and hardwood slats, the Fulcrum Bench is a versatile and stylish addition to any public space

Customisation, colour selection and timber staining options are available

Superior harmony between the product and its surrounding environment

Length of 1800mm

Concealed bolt down attachment

Made to withstand harsh, corrosive environments, the Lyndarum Bench is constructed with 304 grade Stainless Steel, making it both stylish, sturdy and ideal for numerous applications.

The Furphy Foundry metro Bench is a popular, simple and effective product that is specifically suited to modern urban or park environments

Manufactured with cast aluminium and hardwood slats

Length of 1800mm

Concealed bolt down attachment

Powder coat or mill finish

Distinguished by a stylish curved framing structure, and made in our foundry from cast-aluminium, the Omega Bench mixes the best of the old with the best of the new in terms of design.

The Plaza Bench is ideal for maintaining a heritage feel in a range of indoor or outdoor environments

Classic design

Utilises both casting and finishing capabilities

Cast aluminium construction with hardwood timber slats

Length of 1800mm

Available with or without logos

A truly low-maintenance and durable product, the Promenade Bench is constructed from cast aluminium with 304 grade Stainless Steel legs

Hardwood timber slats

Length of 1800mm

Bolt down or in ground attachment

Powder coat or mill finish

Seating deck also available

With a basic design and immaculately finished, the Steel Slatted Bench is ideal for all environments. With a length of 2000mm, the bench features powder coating in a wide variety of colours and finishing options.

Available raw or with a powder coated finish, the Steel Slatted Council Bench is built to withstand heavy use

Ideal for indoor and outdoor environments

Cast aluminium ends with mild steel vertical slats

Hot dip galvanised

Length of 2000mm

Bolt down attachment

The Woodgrove Bench from Furphy Foundry is a simple yet classy product that has proven to withstand the rigours of public use in a variety of Australian environments.