Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Wintec Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-Fold Door

Bedarra Bi-Fold Door

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2014

All Wintec aluminium doors are Australian designed and manufactured and have been tested to AS2047-1999 in NATA accredited laboratory No. 14093

Overview
Description

Ideal for coastal and exposed locations, created to withstand the harsh Australian elements while providing an uninterrupted view, the Wintec Bedarra Bi-fold Door offers sleek and stylish design without the sacrifice of strength or durability.

Bedarra Bi-fold Door

  • Stylish Aesthetics
  • Rounded hollow construction
  • Multi-point locking hardware for better security
  • Dust seal on head track reduces wear and corrosion
  • Available in a low profile sill for easy access applications
  • Various door heights & combinations available up to 2.7 metres
  • Available in frame width of 100mm

Made from marine grade stainless steel for the ultimate in product longevity, the Wintec Bedarra Doors ensure energy efficiency and the ultimate in weather performance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Wintec Systems 2017 performance results brochure

468.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wintec Systems Bedarra Bi-fold Door fabrication reference

5.03 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 1 34 Township Drive

07 5535 4477
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap