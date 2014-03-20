Ideal for coastal and exposed locations, created to withstand the harsh Australian elements while providing an uninterrupted view, the Wintec Bedarra Bi-fold Door offers sleek and stylish design without the sacrifice of strength or durability.

Bedarra Bi-fold Door

Stylish Aesthetics

Rounded hollow construction

Multi-point locking hardware for better security

Dust seal on head track reduces wear and corrosion

Available in a low profile sill for easy access applications

Various door heights & combinations available up to 2.7 metres

Available in frame width of 100mm

Made from marine grade stainless steel for the ultimate in product longevity, the Wintec Bedarra Doors ensure energy efficiency and the ultimate in weather performance.