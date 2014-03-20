Bedarra Bi-Fold Door
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2014
All Wintec aluminium doors are Australian designed and manufactured and have been tested to AS2047-1999 in NATA accredited laboratory No. 14093
Overview
Description
Ideal for coastal and exposed locations, created to withstand the harsh Australian elements while providing an uninterrupted view, the Wintec Bedarra Bi-fold Door offers sleek and stylish design without the sacrifice of strength or durability.
- Stylish Aesthetics
- Rounded hollow construction
- Multi-point locking hardware for better security
- Dust seal on head track reduces wear and corrosion
- Available in a low profile sill for easy access applications
- Various door heights & combinations available up to 2.7 metres
- Available in frame width of 100mm
Made from marine grade stainless steel for the ultimate in product longevity, the Wintec Bedarra Doors ensure energy efficiency and the ultimate in weather performance.