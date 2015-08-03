Logo
High Quality Showers from Con Serv
Showers for Bathrooms and Healthcare Requirements
Showers for Bathrooms and Healthcare Requirements

Bathroom, Healthcare and Plumbing Products from Con-Serv Australia

Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015

Showers and shower accessories for home and commercial applications. Dependable, stylish and safe.

Con-Serv specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of bathroom, healthcare and plumbing products for domestic and commercial environments. There is no substitute for the reliable performance or the authentic beauty of our lustre finishes. Skills combined with innovative techniques and leading designs establish the enduring character for which Con-Serv is known


Stylish Showers and Shower Accessories

  • Con-Serv showers offers minimalist beauty and high performance come together to create a variety of contemporary showers offering total rejuvenation while utilising the best in water conservation technology
  • Mix and match Con-Serv showering components to create your customised showering environment
  • Choose from slide rails with easy to adjust friction sliders that accommodate various heights to wall mounting brackets and provide dual check back flow protection.
  • All Con-Serv showers are 3 Star – 9 L/min and 0 Star rated under the Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) scheme as per licence number 0046


Bathroom, Healthcare and Plumbing Products from Con-Serv Showers, hand rails, shower seats, shower accessories:

  • Unsurpassed quality and innovative designs with European and Australian influences make Con-Serv products a true industry leader
  • Con-Serv products meet the demanding Australian Standards and are constructed with non pollutant materials
  • Con-Serv utilises injection moulding, tube bending, drop forging, casting, CNC turning and milling production methods


With an emphasis on performance standards, Con-Serv achieves and maintains Watermark certification and WELS approvals throughout their product ranges

Display AddressKedron, QLD

17 Glentanna St

07 3630 5744
