Bathroom, Healthcare and Plumbing Products from Con-Serv Australia

Con-Serv specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of bathroom, healthcare and plumbing products for domestic and commercial environments. There is no substitute for the reliable performance or the authentic beauty of our lustre finishes. Skills combined with innovative techniques and leading designs establish the enduring character for which Con-Serv is known



Stylish Showers and Shower Accessories

Con-Serv showers offers minimalist beauty and high performance come together to create a variety of contemporary showers offering total rejuvenation while utilising the best in water conservation technology

Mix and match Con-Serv showering components to create your customised showering environment

Choose from slide rails with easy to adjust friction sliders that accommodate various heights to wall mounting brackets and provide dual check back flow protection.

All Con-Serv showers are 3 Star – 9 L/min and 0 Star rated under the Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) scheme as per licence number 0046



Bathroom, Healthcare and Plumbing Products from Con-Serv Showers, hand rails, shower seats, shower accessories:

Unsurpassed quality and innovative designs with European and Australian influences make Con-Serv products a true industry leader

Con-Serv products meet the demanding Australian Standards and are constructed with non pollutant materials

Con-Serv utilises injection moulding, tube bending, drop forging, casting, CNC turning and milling production methods



With an emphasis on performance standards, Con-Serv achieves and maintains Watermark certification and WELS approvals throughout their product ranges