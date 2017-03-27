Be kind to yourself, put an end to the unpleasant agony of having to reuse a damp towel. Bathroom Butler heated towel rails ensure consistently dry and fresh towels all year round even in humid, wet and cool climates.

All Bathroom Butler’s heated towel rails are manufactured from GRADE 304 Stainless Steel which is the perfect choice material for the bathroom. The inherent anti-corrosions properties of this material prevent rusting, flaking, chipping, peeling and staining. GRADE 304 Stainless Steel is also non-porous and hygienic, it is easy to clean and it does not collect bacteria or algae.

The Personal Temperature Selection Switch or PTSelect is a discreetly built-in temperature control that allows the user to adjust the temperature of the Bathroom Butler heated towel rail and to switch it ON and OFF for added energy savings.

Dry Element Technology, also known as DET, is the pioneering technology for heated towel rails. It works effectively in drying towels and provides un-paralleled benefits such as RAPID Heating, Direct Intelligent Heating, Controller Options and DUAL Entry electrical connections.

Dual Entry—Installation is so much easier with both left and right electrical connections. Now you can also choose to install your Bathroom Butler heated towel rail upside-down to better suit your space or electrical point.

Colour options available in silver, rose gold, matt black and brushed nickel on special orders. Minimum order quantities may apply to custom colours.

The Bathroom Butler Heated Towel Rail come with a 10 Year Warranty.