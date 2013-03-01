Basement car park storage solutions from Qwik-Store
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013
Qwik-Store Custom Storage Lockers provide car park storage units.
Overview
Qwik-Store's wide range of car parking storage solutions are ideal for residential apartments or commercial basements.
The strong and durable units maximise available space and can be custom made to individual specifications.
Custom storage lockers can be used as a variety of storage solutions for:
- Business records and archive storage
- Medical and legal archive storage
- Kindergarten and school equipment
- Retail shops, offices or real estates
A range of over bonnet, roller door, sliding door, outdoor, multiple lockers and custom designs are available.
Car Parking Storage Solutions are Manufactured from Colorbond Steel
- Available in mounted, fixed of freestanding range
- Variety of colours available to suit surrounding environment
- Adhere to body corporate requirements
The car parking storage solutions are available in any size and shape to suit your custom requirements