Basement car park storage solutions from Qwik-Store

Qwik-Store's wide range of car parking storage solutions are ideal for residential apartments or commercial basements.



The strong and durable units maximise available space and can be custom made to individual specifications.



Custom storage lockers can be used as a variety of storage solutions for:

Business records and archive storage

Medical and legal archive storage

Kindergarten and school equipment

Retail shops, offices or real estates

A range of over bonnet, roller door, sliding door, outdoor, multiple lockers and custom designs are available.



Car Parking Storage Solutions are Manufactured from Colorbond Steel

Available in mounted, fixed of freestanding range

Variety of colours available to suit surrounding environment

Adhere to body corporate requirements

The car parking storage solutions are available in any size and shape to suit your custom requirements