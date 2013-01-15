Banquet Chairs and Function Chairs by Nufurn
Nufurn builds banquet chairs for any functions, designed to customise individual needs.
Nufurn offer a comprehensive range of banquet chairs and banquet tables, which are able to be completely customised specifically to your needs.
The chairs are suitable as conference chairs or as wedding chairs.
Function Chairs manufactured to the highest quality
Nufurn’s comprehensive range of banquet seating includes:
A 100% Australian owned company, Nufurn have built an enviable reputation as a leading stacking banquet chair supplier to many of Australia’s best Hotels, Resorts, Clubs, Venues and Government Institutions including:
- All function chairs manufactured by Nufurn, are done so under the ISO: 9002 Quality Management System and set the absolute benchmark in quality function seating.
- Nufurn’s heritage has been in designing, manufacturing and supplying chairs to the local and global events industry.
- Nufurn manufacture and distribute the largest range of aluminium banquet chairs and steel banquet chairs in Australia, allowing you total customisation of your chairs including fabric, powder coating and foam.
- Durability is the cornerstone of Nufurn's design process. Exceptional customer service is their signature.
- Steel Banquet Chairs
- Aluminium Banquet Chairs
- Resin Folding Chairs
- Plastic Stacking Chairs
- Function Chairs
- Banquet Tables
- Folding Tables
- Trestle Tables
- Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust
- Centennial Parklands Trust
- Woolworths Convention Centre
- Sebel Resort and Spa, Hawkesbury
- Sebel, Parramatta
- Holiday Inn, Potts Point
- Crowne Plaza, Darwin
- Harboard Diggers Mounties Club
- Wagga Wagga RSL
Ergonomically designed for comfort and built to last, Nufurn banquet chairs come with an exclusive 12 year commercial warranty and can be found in many of Australia’s best hotels, clubs, and function centres.
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900
Postal AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900