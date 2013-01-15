Banquet Chairs and Function Chairs by Nufurn

Function Chairs manufactured to the highest quality



All function chairs manufactured by Nufurn, are done so under the ISO: 9002 Quality Management System and set the absolute benchmark in quality function seating.

Nufurn’s heritage has been in designing, manufacturing and supplying chairs to the local and global events industry.

Nufurn manufacture and distribute the largest range of aluminium banquet chairs and steel banquet chairs in Australia, allowing you total customisation of your chairs including fabric, powder coating and foam.

Durability is the cornerstone of Nufurn's design process. Exceptional customer service is their signature.

Function Seating and Banquet Table Products

Steel Banquet Chairs

Aluminium Banquet Chairs

Resin Folding Chairs

Plastic Stacking Chairs

Function Chairs

Banquet Tables

Folding Tables

Trestle Tables

Projects by Nufurn

Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust

Centennial Parklands Trust

Woolworths Convention Centre

Sebel Resort and Spa, Hawkesbury

Sebel, Parramatta

Holiday Inn, Potts Point

Crowne Plaza, Darwin

Harboard Diggers Mounties Club

Wagga Wagga RSL

Ergonomically designed for comfort and built to last, Nufurn banquet chairs come with an exclusive 12 year commercial warranty and can be found in many of Australia’s best hotels, clubs, and function centres.



Nufurn offer a comprehensive range of banquet chairs and banquet tables, which are able to be completely customised specifically to your needs.The chairs are suitable as conference chairs or as wedding chairs.Nufurn’s comprehensive range of banquet seating includes:A 100% Australian owned company, Nufurn have built an enviable reputation as a leading stacking banquet chair supplier to many of Australia’s best Hotels, Resorts, Clubs, Venues and Government Institutions including: