Renewable and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring

Stronger, harder, more durable than most hardwoods

Pre finished - UV protected, water based coating

Tough aluminium oxide coatings

BT Strand® is available in natural and coffee colours

BT Strand® Engineered 190mm Wideboard available in natural and coffee colours

BT Strand® available in designer stained colours

Patented locking profile for floating installation

Extremely low VOC emission for indoor air quality

Glues and coatings all exceed E1 standards

Complete range of accessories to match

Proven performance - high profile installations including:

Ravenswood Girls School

Tafe Melbourne Box Hill Institute

Department of Environment & Primary Industries

BT Strand® flooring is solid strandwoven bamboo with superior floating floor locking systems for glueless installations or T&G profiles for direct stick installations. BT Strand® flooring is a new generation, compressed bamboo flooring solution that has an extremely hard surface and resembles of timber. The strandwoven bamboo is manufactured with quality raw materials legally harvested from bamboo forests that have grown to maturity to ensure it is strong. With a high Janka rating of 15.3kN it has greater tensile strength than steel and withstands compression better than concrete.BT Strand® also now comes in new stunning engineered 190mm wideboard options with patented locking systems. The engineered boards are constructed with 3 layers; a 4mm top layer of bamboo on a 11mm base of multi directional ply. The engineered layers of boards improve the stability of the floor which is more stable than a traditional solid bamboo or timber floor.Prefinished overlay flooring that can be used in a wide range of commercial and residential applications where a hard wearing, stunning, environmentally friendly eco flooring is required such as cafes, hotels, retail, corporate, schools, apartments and homes.