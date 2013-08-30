BT Strand Flooring
Solid strandwoven bamboo with superior floating floor locking systems
Overview
Description
BT Strand® flooring is solid strandwoven bamboo with superior floating floor locking systems for glueless installations or T&G profiles for direct stick installations. BT Strand® flooring is a new generation, compressed bamboo flooring solution that has an extremely hard surface and resembles of timber. The strandwoven bamboo is manufactured with quality raw materials legally harvested from bamboo forests that have grown to maturity to ensure it is strong. With a high Janka rating of 15.3kN it has greater tensile strength than steel and withstands compression better than concrete.
BT Strand® also now comes in new stunning engineered 190mm wideboard options with patented locking systems. The engineered boards are constructed with 3 layers; a 4mm top layer of bamboo on a 11mm base of multi directional ply. The engineered layers of boards improve the stability of the floor which is more stable than a traditional solid bamboo or timber floor.
Renewable and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring
- Stronger, harder, more durable than most hardwoods
- Pre finished - UV protected, water based coating
- Tough aluminium oxide coatings
- BT Strand® is available in natural and coffee colours
- BT Strand® Engineered 190mm Wideboard available in natural and coffee colours
- BT Strand® available in designer stained colours
- Patented locking profile for floating installation
- Extremely low VOC emission for indoor air quality
- Glues and coatings all exceed E1 standards
- Complete range of accessories to match
