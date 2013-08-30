BT Bamboo Flooring

Renewable and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring

Stronger, harder, more durable than most hardwoods

Pre finished - UV protected, water based coating

Tough aluminium oxide coatings

Commercial R10 coatings available

BT Bamboo® T&G for direct stick installation

Precision T&G engineered in all sides

BT Bamboo® T&G is available in light sand or carbonated amber colours

BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard for floating installation

BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard available in light sand or white sand

Extremely low VOC emission for indoor air quality

Glues and coatings all exceed E1 standards

Complete range of accessories to match

Proven performance - high profile green installations including:

39 Hunter Street - 6 star Green project

Lend Lease HQ - 5 star Green project

Metropolitan Fire Brigade HQ - 5 star Green project

BT Bamboo® is a premium quality, solid bamboo T&G flooring system for direct stick floors. It has a distinctive bamboo appearance.For floating floor options of BT Bamboo®, consider the new stunning engineered 190mm wideboard with patented locking systems. The engineered boards are constructed with 3 layers; a 4mm top layer of bamboo on a 11mm base of multi-directional ply. The engineered layers of boards improve the stability of the floor which is more stable than a traditional solid bamboo or timber floor.Prefinished overlay flooring that can be used in a wide range of commercial and residential applications where a hard wearing, stunning, environmentally friendly eco flooring is required such as cafes, hotels, retail, corporate, schools, apartments and homes.