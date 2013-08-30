Logo
Light Sand Vertical at St Barnabas Church
Melbourne waterfront caf� with Carbonated Amber Vertical bamboo
Light Sand Vertical with a commercial coating in KMH reception
Eco Flooring Systems BT Bamboo
BT Bamboo Flooring

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013

Premium quality, solid bamboo T&G flooring system

Overview
Description
BT Bamboo® is a premium quality, solid bamboo T&G flooring system for direct stick floors. It has a distinctive bamboo appearance.

For floating floor options of BT Bamboo®, consider the new stunning engineered 190mm wideboard with patented locking systems. The engineered boards are constructed with 3 layers; a 4mm top layer of bamboo on a 11mm base of multi-directional ply. The engineered layers of boards improve the stability of the floor which is more stable than a traditional solid bamboo or timber floor.

Renewable and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring
  • Stronger, harder, more durable than most hardwoods
  • Pre finished - UV protected, water based coating
  • Tough aluminium oxide coatings
  • Commercial R10 coatings available
  • BT Bamboo® T&G for direct stick installation
  • Precision T&G engineered in all sides
  • BT Bamboo® T&G is available in light sand or carbonated amber colours
  • BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard for floating installation
  • BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard available in light sand or white sand
  • Extremely low VOC emission for indoor air quality
  • Glues and coatings all exceed E1 standards
  • Complete range of accessories to match
Proven performance - high profile green installations including:
  • 39 Hunter Street - 6 star Green project
  • Lend Lease HQ - 5 star Green project
  • Metropolitan Fire Brigade HQ - 5 star Green project
Prefinished overlay flooring that can be used in a wide range of commercial and residential applications where a hard wearing, stunning, environmentally friendly eco flooring is required such as cafes, hotels, retail, corporate, schools, apartments and homes.
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Suite 304, 71-73 Archer Street

02 9410 0640
