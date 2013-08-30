BT Bamboo Flooring
Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013
Premium quality, solid bamboo T&G flooring system
Overview
Description
BT Bamboo® is a premium quality, solid bamboo T&G flooring system for direct stick floors. It has a distinctive bamboo appearance.
For floating floor options of BT Bamboo®, consider the new stunning engineered 190mm wideboard with patented locking systems. The engineered boards are constructed with 3 layers; a 4mm top layer of bamboo on a 11mm base of multi-directional ply. The engineered layers of boards improve the stability of the floor which is more stable than a traditional solid bamboo or timber floor.
Renewable and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring
- Stronger, harder, more durable than most hardwoods
- Pre finished - UV protected, water based coating
- Tough aluminium oxide coatings
- Commercial R10 coatings available
- BT Bamboo® T&G for direct stick installation
- Precision T&G engineered in all sides
- BT Bamboo® T&G is available in light sand or carbonated amber colours
- BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard for floating installation
- BT Bamboo® Engineered 190mm Wideboard available in light sand or white sand
- Extremely low VOC emission for indoor air quality
- Glues and coatings all exceed E1 standards
- Complete range of accessories to match
- 39 Hunter Street - 6 star Green project
- Lend Lease HQ - 5 star Green project
- Metropolitan Fire Brigade HQ - 5 star Green project