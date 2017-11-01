BOSS FacadeGard™: Rainscreen ventilated fire barrier

FacadeGard™ rainscreen ventilated fire barrier (RVFB) is developed to protect the building void between the outer rainscreen cladding, façade or curtain wall and the inner construction element, such as the floor slab. FacadeGard™ leaves a gap of up to 50mm to allow the movement of air and moisture and maintain ventilation requirements.

BOSS FacadeGard™ comprises an aluminium foil faced structural rockwool lineal section with an integral high performance intumescent strip bonded to cover the exposed face. The intumescent is wrapped to ensure there is no moisture ingress. In the event of direct exposure to fire, the intumescent strip rapidly expands and fills the air gap left within the void, providing effective fire separation.

The aluminium foil facings provide class ‘O’ rating and excellent resistance to smoke. A unique method of manufacture provides a resilient lateral compression required to ensure a tight fit.

ADVANTAGES:

Fire resistance testing to 60minutes & 120mins.

Protects gaps up to 450mm wide.

Provides ventilation between floors while also providing effective fire separation

Air Permeability testing to 600Pa.

Suitable to close up to 50mm ventilation gap.

Available in 1m long pre-cut sections for ease of application with minimum waste

Superior sustainability. Non-toxic and with green building qualities, free of halogens, asbestos, fibres, silica

Encased fibre migration for Air Plenum use.

Mounting brackets included in the pack.

Life expectancy of over 25 years.

Softer feel, Odourless and Easy to Cut.

Light weight and fast to install

In the event of direct exposure to fire, FacadeGuard rapidly expands and fills the air gap left within the void. BOSS FAcadeGard - the intumescent FR barrier for slab edge, curtain wall and façade applications.