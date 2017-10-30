BOSS Batts: The most cost-effective fire and smoke seal solution

BOSS Batts - Suitable for protecting cables, cable trays, pipes and fire dampers passing through walls and floors, the Boss Batt offers undoubtedly the most cost-effective and simplest solution to sealing wall and floor penetrations. It is a lightweight mineral fibre board that can be easily cut to size on site for simple friction fit applications. Simply push in place to fit any aperture and seal the perimeter with FireMastic-300 fire rated sealant or our specially designed Ablative Coating for bonding Batts to Substrates. With over 25 years life expectancy, BOSS Batts provide peace of mind and prevent the passage of fire and smoke between compartment walls and floors whilst still allowing the insulation of services.

The BOSS Batt system has approvals to several international standards, including AS1530.4, AS4072.1 and EN1366-3. BOSS Batts also offer excellent acoustic properties, with Sound Reduction indexes over 56dB.

Key Features:

- Acoustics to Rw 56.1dB

- Low cost & highly efficient method of fire stopping

Low cost & highly efficient method of fire stopping - Provides up to 4 hours fire and smoke barrier

- Lightweight and simple to install

- Long life and easy storage

- Suitable for large openings in floor and walls

- Approved to AS1530.4 and AS4072.1

BOSS Batts provide simple and effective compartmentalisation and fire stopping in walls and floors. Consisting of high-density mineral fibre batt with an ablative fire-resistant coating it can be used in conjunction with other high-performance BOSS fire protection products to provide excellent thermal and acoustic insulation.