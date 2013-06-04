Logo
BIS Shrapnel is leading the way in industry research and forecasting services for building and construction
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2013

BIS Shrapnel will assist your business by providing the latest updates in industry knowledge and services

Overview
Description
Australia’s premier provider of industry research and forecasting services, BIS Shrapnel is an essential resource for your decision making.

Since 1964, BIS Shrapnel has been helping clients gain a leading edge by sharing our extensive business database and highly regarded reports.

Our reputation is built on a unique blend of three ingredients: proprietary market research, industry networking, and methodologies for forecasting that have stood the test of time.

Our team of professionals speak at conferences across Australia and beyond, and are often interviewed in newspapers and on TV.

BIS Shrapnel is 100% Australian owned. We are an independent company with no vested interests, so you can know that our advice does not carry any hidden agenda.

We offer strategy briefings, policy evaluation, expert opinions, and advocacy work. We can provide a business case. Through tailored projects we provide value-added research solutions to address specific business issues.

BIS Shrapnel is renowned for its industry reports on Building and Construction, Property, Engineering, Mining and Infrastructure, Food and Beverages, Household appliances, and Forestry. Our Economic reports covering the whole economy have been a staple for over 30 years.

Our clients include many of Australia’s largest companies, and national economic authorities such as the Reserve Bank are among our subscribers.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Industries Studies Brochure

374.91 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Economics Services

415.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Economics Private Client Service

251.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
State Industry Prospects

222.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wages Outlook

159.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Building Research Forecasting Services

593.41 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BC Market Research Flyer 2013

86.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Residential Property Consulting Capabilities

2.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Residential Property Prospects Brochure 2013

1.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Infrastructure & Mining Research & Forecasting Solutions

91.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Commercial Property Consulting Capabilities

1.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Food Service Brochure

1.80 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Sydney, NSW

Level 8, 99 Walker St

02 8458 4200
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 1, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins St

02 9959 5924
