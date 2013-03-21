BCA Compliant Wheelchair Platform Lift For Rises Up to and including 1000mm from P. R. King & Sons

Safety Features include:

Arrestor mechanism incorporated into ramp, Full platform safe edge as standard, Scissor mechanism fully enclosed by bellows, Low voltage operation (24 Volt) and Full battery backup as standard.

Practical- provides both wheelchair and pedestrian access at the same doorway - inside or outside.

Easy to Use- convenient controls (remote option available) and shallow approach ramp.

Easy installation- self-contained unit is suitable for mounting on a flat 100mm concrete base and can be installed in less than a day.

Cost Effective- often cheaper than a ramp and can be re-sited.

Reliable Battery back-up provides normal operation (up to 30 cycles) in case of power cut.

Low Maintenance Bi-annual servicing recommended. Maintenance contract available.

Safe- Built in the UK to BS 6440 by a Company with over 30 years' experience in mobility and access products.

Versatile- the lift will travel up to 1000mm with upper gate protection.







has an Electro-hydraulic operating system providing exceptional reliability and minimal maintenance. The open platform design is practical for both indoor and outdoor use.The Terry step lift only requires a 10amp power point and comes standard with battery backup. With a nominal closed height of only 75mm and travelling height of up to 1 metre, the Terry Step lift is often a more practical alternative to a ramp.Terry Wheelchair Lift dimensions are 1350mm x 1940mm (BCA Compliant 1100mm x 1400mm clear platform size).