BCA Compliant Wheelchair Platform Lift For Rises Up to and including 1000mm from P. R. King & Sons
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2013
The Terry Wheelchair Lift, for reliability and performance is suitable for indoor and outdoor installations
Overview
Description
The Terry Wheelchair Lift from P.R King & Sons has an Electro-hydraulic operating system providing exceptional reliability and minimal maintenance. The open platform design is practical for both indoor and outdoor use.
The Terry step lift only requires a 10amp power point and comes standard with battery backup. With a nominal closed height of only 75mm and travelling height of up to 1 metre, the Terry Step lift is often a more practical alternative to a ramp.
Terry Wheelchair Lift dimensions are 1350mm x 1940mm (BCA Compliant 1100mm x 1400mm clear platform size).
Safety Features include:
The Terry step lift only requires a 10amp power point and comes standard with battery backup. With a nominal closed height of only 75mm and travelling height of up to 1 metre, the Terry Step lift is often a more practical alternative to a ramp.
Terry Wheelchair Lift dimensions are 1350mm x 1940mm (BCA Compliant 1100mm x 1400mm clear platform size).
Safety Features include:
- Arrestor mechanism incorporated into ramp, Full platform safe edge as standard, Scissor mechanism fully enclosed by bellows, Low voltage operation (24 Volt) and Full battery backup as standard.
- Practical- provides both wheelchair and pedestrian access at the same doorway - inside or outside.
- Easy to Use- convenient controls (remote option available) and shallow approach ramp.
- Easy installation- self-contained unit is suitable for mounting on a flat 100mm concrete base and can be installed in less than a day.
- Cost Effective- often cheaper than a ramp and can be re-sited.
- Reliable Battery back-up provides normal operation (up to 30 cycles) in case of power cut.
- Low Maintenance Bi-annual servicing recommended. Maintenance contract available.
- Safe- Built in the UK to BS 6440 by a Company with over 30 years' experience in mobility and access products.
- Versatile- the lift will travel up to 1000mm with upper gate protection.