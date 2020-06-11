BAL fire ember screen for high fire risk areas

Roof ventilators in high fire risk areas

In consideration of the possibility that flying debris could somehow enter the Condor Ventilator during a firestorm Condor engineers have developed device to address that possibility and ensure greater safety.

The basket (optional equipment) is fabricated in 0.8mm perforated stainless steel with a hole aperture of 2mm (as shown in diagram). The basket surface has a free air value equivalent to 120% of ventilator throat diameter.

Note:

Free Air is the unresisted value of the open area and not the size of an obstructed opening. Flow resistance should be noted when sizing the ventilator with the next size up considered the appropriate alternative.

*Do not insert flywire screen into the throat of a roof ventilator*

This is a potentially dangerous practice and can result in creating the very thing you are attempting to guard against as well as diminish performance. Dust and fibre, carried by the upward flow will rapidly seal the underside, sealing the Condor throat and rendering it inoperable.