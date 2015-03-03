BAB aluminium grandstand seating solutions

BAB Aluminium are premium suppliers and manufacturers of grandstand seating to schools, colleges and industrial units in Australia.

Known also as ‘silver seats’, BAB Aluminium’s broad range of grandstand seating is durable, long-lasting and easy to install.

Low cost and maintenance -free:

Does not rot, crack or split

Never needs re-painting

Graffiti is easily removed

Cost effective and durable

Certified by a Structural Engineer (Structural Certificate Australian Standards)

Rated safe for cyclone conditions

All products can be custom powder-coated in a variety of colours as per the customer’s project specifications.

Supplied in flat packs for safe transport and easy DIY installation, grandstand seating from BAB Aluminium is suitable for a range of different applications.