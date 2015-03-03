Logo
Aluminium Grandstands are perfect for outdoor sporting areas.
BAB's range of aluminium grand stands are easy-to-install.
Grand stand seating is sturdy and robust.
Aluminium grand stands are built to last and will not crack, rot or split.

BAB aluminium grandstand seating solutions

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2015

BAB Aluminium are premium suppliers and manufacturers of grandstand seating to schools, colleges and industrial units in Australia.

BAB Aluminium are premium suppliers and manufacturers of grandstand seating to schools, colleges and industrial units in Australia.

Known also as ‘silver seats’, BAB Aluminium’s broad range of grandstand seating is durable, long-lasting and easy to install.

Low cost and maintenance -free:

  • Does not rot, crack or split
  • Never needs re-painting
  • Graffiti is easily removed
  • Cost effective and durable
  • Certified by a Structural Engineer (Structural Certificate Australian Standards)
  • Rated safe for cyclone conditions

All products can be custom powder-coated in a variety of colours as per the customer’s project specifications.

Supplied in flat packs for safe transport and easy DIY installation, grandstand seating from BAB Aluminium is suitable for a range of different applications.

Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

PO. Box 213

1300 823 125
