BAB aluminium grandstand seating solutions
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2015
BAB Aluminium are premium suppliers and manufacturers of grandstand seating to schools, colleges and industrial units in Australia.
Overview
Known also as ‘silver seats’, BAB Aluminium’s broad range of grandstand seating is durable, long-lasting and easy to install.
Low cost and maintenance -free:
- Does not rot, crack or split
- Never needs re-painting
- Graffiti is easily removed
- Cost effective and durable
- Certified by a Structural Engineer (Structural Certificate Australian Standards)
- Rated safe for cyclone conditions
All products can be custom powder-coated in a variety of colours as per the customer’s project specifications.
Supplied in flat packs for safe transport and easy DIY installation, grandstand seating from BAB Aluminium is suitable for a range of different applications.