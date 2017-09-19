Award-winning folding hardware for doors and windows

From residences to commercial projects, Centor’s folding door and window systems have set the standard for functional, seamless transitions between spaces.

Centor invented the first folding door system to meet weather-sealing standards – allowing them to be used externally for the first time without compromising interiors. Patented in 1998, all Centor folding systems use this same technology and glide with smooth, fingertip operation.

There’s an option in Centor’s folding range to suit any application. The E-Series is top-hung and provides weather-sealed protection for interiors, from E2 for panels to 60kg, popular in residential projects, to the heavyweight E4 for panels to 160kg. While the F-Series is floor-rolling – perfect for doors installed in renovations or where a steel lintel is not used.

While creating a formidable barrier against the elements, Centor’s systems can also be used internally where the ability to flexibly control space is equally important.