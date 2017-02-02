Award winning designer fireplace - Bordelet Lea 998

Handmade in the South of France, the Bordelet Lea998 suspended fireplace is a central hanging wood fire with a playful 360 viewing area of the flames. Having the Bordelet Lea 998 suspended fireplace hanging from your ceiling will warm and delight any atmosphere. Without doubt the aesthetic satisfaction that this meticulously hand sculpted fireplace brings will enhance the ambiance of any interior space with its 360 degree glass viewing area.

The smallest in the range, the Bordelet Lea 998 wood heater aims to excite those who seek fireplace excellence of a hanging central fire in a more petite space.

Sculpt is proud to be the sole provider of JC Bordelet fireplaces within Australia and New Zealand.