Award Winning Markilux Folding Arm Awnings with Durability for Sun Shading

Club: Vibrant and fresh look

Vibrant and fresh look Studio: Modern and classic style

Modern and classic style Lounge: Refined and classic available in a range of subdued tones

Incorporates the revolutionary Bionic Tendon that provides a tensile strength greater than steel

Up to 15 times stronger than steel

Stress-tested to over 50,000 movements without any signs of stress, wear, tear or fatigue

Maximise outdoor areas

Tear-resistant and maintenance free

Choose from various options including fluorescent tubular and halogen low voltage lighting system modules

Available in a range of awning fabrics and powder coat colours

Highly tear resistant, durable and maintenance free, perfect for all projects

Hilton Resort and Spa, Denarau Island Fiji

Vatulele Resort, Fiji

Sydney Wildlife World, Darling Harbour

The Sands Hotel, Maroubra

Edinburgh Castle Hotel, Sydney

Sails Restaurant, Noosa Heads

The Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon folding arm awning is a technical innovation in sun shade solutions, suitable for commercial and domestic applications including houses, large open courtyards and balconies.Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awning is available in three styles, each designed for a specific look and feel to compliment new or existing projects:Nano-Coating (powdercoat) technology ensures dirt does not adhere to the surface, allowing rainwater to wash it away.Recent Projects using the Markilux Folding Arm Awnings includes:Folding arm awnings can be custom made to 14m wide, with the inclusion of a junction roller and split covers Signature Sunsilk SNC, Perla FR and Transilk FR offer exclusive features including self-cleaning and fire retardant properties.