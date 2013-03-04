Logo
Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awnings for outdoor, sun shade applications
Folding arm awnings provide UV protection
Incorporate in commercial or residential projects
Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awnings is the next generation in sun shading
Award Winning Markilux Folding Arm Awnings with Durability for Sun Shading

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2013

The Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awnings are robust, sturdy, come in a number of fabrics and colours with fire retardant and self cleaning properties

Overview
Description
The Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon folding arm awning is a technical innovation in sun shade solutions, suitable for commercial and domestic applications including houses, large open courtyards and balconies.

Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awning is available in three styles, each designed for a specific look and feel to compliment new or existing projects:
  • Club: Vibrant and fresh look
  • Studio: Modern and classic style
  • Lounge: Refined and classic available in a range of subdued tones
Incorporates the revolutionary Bionic Tendon that provides a tensile strength greater than steel
  • Up to 15 times stronger than steel
  • Stress-tested to over 50,000 movements without any signs of stress, wear, tear or fatigue
  • Maximise outdoor areas
  • Tear-resistant and maintenance free
  • Choose from various options including fluorescent tubular and halogen low voltage lighting system modules
  • Available in a range of awning fabrics and powder coat colours
Nano-Coating (powdercoat) technology ensures dirt does not adhere to the surface, allowing rainwater to wash it away.

Highly tear resistant, durable and maintenance free, perfect for all projects
Recent Projects using the Markilux Folding Arm Awnings includes:
  • Hilton Resort and Spa, Denarau Island Fiji
  • Vatulele Resort, Fiji
  • Sydney Wildlife World, Darling Harbour
  • The Sands Hotel, Maroubra
  • Edinburgh Castle Hotel, Sydney
  • Sails Restaurant, Noosa Heads
Folding arm awnings can be custom made to 14m wide, with the inclusion of a junction roller and split covers Signature Sunsilk SNC, Perla FR and Transilk FR offer exclusive features including self-cleaning and fire retardant properties.
Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon

Markilux Product Catalogue

Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

Unit 25, 10-18 Orchard Rd

1300 65 4469
