Award Winning Markilux Folding Arm Awnings with Durability for Sun Shading
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2013
The Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awnings are robust, sturdy, come in a number of fabrics and colours with fire retardant and self cleaning properties
Overview
Description
The Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon folding arm awning is a technical innovation in sun shade solutions, suitable for commercial and domestic applications including houses, large open courtyards and balconies.
Markilux 6000 Uber Cocoon Folding Arm Awning is available in three styles, each designed for a specific look and feel to compliment new or existing projects:
Highly tear resistant, durable and maintenance free, perfect for all projects
Recent Projects using the Markilux Folding Arm Awnings includes:
- Club: Vibrant and fresh look
- Studio: Modern and classic style
- Lounge: Refined and classic available in a range of subdued tones
- Up to 15 times stronger than steel
- Stress-tested to over 50,000 movements without any signs of stress, wear, tear or fatigue
- Maximise outdoor areas
- Tear-resistant and maintenance free
- Choose from various options including fluorescent tubular and halogen low voltage lighting system modules
- Available in a range of awning fabrics and powder coat colours
- Hilton Resort and Spa, Denarau Island Fiji
- Vatulele Resort, Fiji
- Sydney Wildlife World, Darling Harbour
- The Sands Hotel, Maroubra
- Edinburgh Castle Hotel, Sydney
- Sails Restaurant, Noosa Heads