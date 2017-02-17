Boundary Control

Automatic closing fire windows means protecting windows close to boundaries has never been easier. The systems are fully compliant with the National Construction Code (formerly known as the Australian Building Code) and exceed Australian Standard requirements.

The range of automatic closing fire windows includes the following:

Autofire E60—Auto Closing Fire Window

Stopline E60—Fixed Fire Window

Windowshield Fire Shutter

Windowshield M Fire Shutter

Autofire E60—Auto Closing Fire Window

The Autofire auto closing fire rated window system is a DtS solution as per the requirements of NCC Clause C3.4.

Stopline E60—Fixed Fire Window

The Stopline E60 fixed fire rated window system is a DtS solution as per the requirements of NCC Clause’s C3.4 and 3.7.1.5.

Windowshield Fire Shutter

The Windowshield Fire shutter is a DtS solution as per the requirements of NCC Clause C3.4 and is designed to suit smaller openings of up to 2.75m W x 2.5m H.

Windowshield M Fire Shutter

The Windowshield M Fire shutter is a DtS solution as per the requirements of NCC Clause C3.4 and is designed to suit larger openings of up to 8 m W x 3 m H. It can also be used for openings as small as 750mm W x 750mm H. This unit is motorised and will deploy (fail safe close) on activation of its fusible link or in power failure.