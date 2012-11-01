Automatic Sliding by Auto Ingress
Last Updated on 01 Nov 2012
Reliable Sliding Doors providing a stylish entrance to your building.
Overview
Making an elegant first impression every time, Sliding Doors from Auto Ingress deliver a design statement with completely safety and dependability.
Trusted advice and designs, Auto Ingress ensure your satisfaction with 5 year unconditional motor and gearbox warranty.
Precison safety and quiet in operation Sliding Doors for reliable performance
Sliding doors are available in single sliding, bi-parting, bi-sliding, breakout doors, cavity, cool room and single swing and double swing door options.
- Aluminium, timber or frame less glass door options
- Intelligent security access coding, people counter, manager mode and lock features as standard
- Available in the following colours- stainless steel, powder coat and anodized finishes
- Doors comply to AS5007-2007 and BCA
- Versatile Mode settings including climate control
Providing you reliability and complete peace of mind, Auto Ingress provide qualified national maintenance and servicing every day of the year.
Downloads
AUT0020 Digital Device Flyer
182.05 KB
AUT0025 Capabilities Statement
199.32 KB
Auto Ingress Swing Door
4.40 MB
LS220 series Belt drive Brochure
715.72 KB
LS300 Chain Drive Brochure
965.19 KB
Service & Maintenance Brochure OCT 12
165.31 KB
Contact
46 Rowland Street1300 138 750
6/19-26 Durian Place61 2 9756 6590
Unit 37/189B South Centre Road61 3 9330 2220