Safe and reliable Sliding Door brings life to your entrance
Elegant and customisable Auto Ingress designs to suit your architecture
Safe and complete with secure options suitable for every application
AUDI Showroom Parramatta, NSW - Heavy Duty LS300 Chain Drive Model

Automatic Sliding by Auto Ingress

Last Updated on 01 Nov 2012

Reliable Sliding Doors providing a stylish entrance to your building.

Overview
Description

Making an elegant first impression every time, Sliding Doors from Auto Ingress deliver a design statement with completely safety and dependability.

Trusted advice and designs, Auto Ingress ensure your satisfaction with 5 year unconditional motor and gearbox warranty.

Precison safety and quiet in operation Sliding Doors for reliable performance

Sliding doors are available in single sliding, bi-parting, bi-sliding, breakout doors, cavity, cool room and single swing and double swing door options.

  • Aluminium, timber or frame less glass door options
  • Intelligent security access coding, people counter, manager mode and lock features as standard
  • Available in the following colours- stainless steel, powder coat and anodized finishes
  • Doors comply to AS5007-2007 and BCA
  • Versatile Mode settings including climate control

Providing you reliability and complete peace of mind, Auto Ingress provide qualified national maintenance and servicing every day of the year.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AUT0020 Digital Device Flyer

182.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AUT0025 Capabilities Statement

199.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Auto Ingress Swing Door

4.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LS220 series Belt drive Brochure

715.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LS300 Chain Drive Brochure

965.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Service & Maintenance Brochure OCT 12

165.31 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

46 Rowland Street

1300 138 750
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

6/19-26 Durian Place

61 2 9756 6590
Office AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 37/189B South Centre Road

61 3 9330 2220
