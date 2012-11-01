Automatic Sliding by Auto Ingress

Making an elegant first impression every time, Sliding Doors from Auto Ingress deliver a design statement with completely safety and dependability.

Trusted advice and designs, Auto Ingress ensure your satisfaction with 5 year unconditional motor and gearbox warranty.

Precison safety and quiet in operation Sliding Doors for reliable performance

Sliding doors are available in single sliding, bi-parting, bi-sliding, breakout doors, cavity, cool room and single swing and double swing door options.

Aluminium, timber or frame less glass door options

Intelligent security access coding, people counter, manager mode and lock features as standard

Available in the following colours- stainless steel, powder coat and anodized finishes

Doors comply to AS5007-2007 and BCA

Versatile Mode settings including climate control

Providing you reliability and complete peace of mind, Auto Ingress provide qualified national maintenance and servicing every day of the year.