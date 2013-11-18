Automatic Patio Sliding Door System For New & Old Homes from Autoslide

Autoslide is an Australian designed, World Patented Technology - Easy Do-It-Yourself Automatic Sliding Door Operator.

Autoslide is designed to be a universal, easy do-it-yourself product that retrofits to your exisiting free-running, residential sliding doors.

The world patented Autoslide system is based on a simple "rack and pinion" design - Supplied racks are installed onto the moving panel of the sliding door and the Autoslide 24V motor cog/gear pulls the door open.

Once installed, the Autoslide smart technology is engineered to self-calibrate and memorise door opening widths and when it reaches a complete close. Different smart functions can be switched on with just a quick flick of the Dipswitches. The radio transmitting push buttons that open the door are easily fitted to the wall or door jamb via the pre-fitted double sided tape or the door can be simply opened by the slight movement of the door, making Autoslide a very efficient sliding door closer.

The Autoslide comes as three seperate kits

Starter Kit is the first step in automating your existing sliding doors. Once installed, doors can be opened with just a push of a button. Doors will then automatically close after a pre-programmed time delay which can be adjusted to suit your preference.

Ultimate Pack includes all the standard items included in the starter kit plus 2 hard wired infrared heat detecting sensors that see a person in front of the door opening it to allow access in addition 2 radio transmitters to control the doors modes, open the door for both people and pets, pet mode is set to open the door to an opening big enough for your dog.

Pet Kit includes all the standard items included in the starter kit plus 2 radio controlled wireless infrared heat detecting sensors that are mounted next to the door just above floor height that see a pet in front of the door opening it to allow access. In addition 2 radio transmitters to control the doors modes, open the door for both people and pets, pet mode is set to open the door to an opening big enough for your dog.

Control functions include:

Automatic

Hold open

Off

Pet modes

Adjustable features include:​

Door Direction – to suit a right opening or left opening door

– to suit a right opening or left opening door Slam Shut – to overcome heavy weather seals

– to overcome heavy weather seals Pet Learn – paired with Autoslide pet sensors, this Dipswitch sets a smaller opening width to suit the size of your pets

– paired with Autoslide pet sensors, this Dipswitch sets a smaller opening width to suit the size of your pets Lock – compatible with any external 24V electronic locking / home automation system​

– compatible with any external 24V electronic locking / home automation system​ 25% less power – for lightweight doors such as internal cavity doors / pocket door / flyscreens

– for lightweight doors such as internal cavity doors / pocket door / flyscreens Toggle – push button once to open and push button again to close (eg. pantry doors)

– push button once to open and push button again to close (eg. pantry doors) Beeper – warning beeps eachtime door opens or closes or when mode changes (ie. for the visually impaired)

Autoslide Technical Specifications

Maximum Door Weight - 45kg

Available colours - Black or White

2 wall mounted radio transmitting push button included

Maximum Door Width - Standard Door Opening Width 1 metre (additional rack extensions sold separately 500mm)

Power Supply - 110-240 VAC, 24V DC Power Adapter/Transformer

Automatic to Manual Mode: Yes

Infrared activation sensors come as an optional extra

Pet sensor comes as an optional extra

Autoslide Physical Size Length: 490mm Height: 70mm Width: 65mm

Autoslide is an Australian owned, family business focused on innovative products backed with an effective friendly showroom network Nationwide.