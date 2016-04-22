The Pump Factory offers a fully automatic mains backup switch. The backup switch is an automatic device used for rainwater harvesting systems. As the primary water source for toilets and laundry, the backup water switch will only switch to the mains supply as its source if the tank supply is not available or there is a power failure.

The switch and pump offer many features:

Automatically switch between rain water tank and mains power

Less leakage points due to the one piece moulded flow path

Exceptional water savings

Safe to use

Pump back flow protection built in

Variable speed pump drive

The backup switch has a water connection requirement of 20mm diameter with BRASS female threads.

For savings on both water usage and money spent, the Automatic Mains Backup Water Supply Switch is the ideal product to utilise harvested rainwater and create an alternative water source in residential applications.