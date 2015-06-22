Automatic Flood Barriers from Blobel

Blobel provide well designed and manufactured flood barriers for effective flood defense and protection.



Automatic flood barrier for reliable flood protection

Complies with consent authorities requirements, such as heel-proof and warning systems when the system operates

Adjustable closing and opening speed

Different configurations for different situations, e.g. a light design for areas frequented by pedestrians

A Heavy duty design to accommodate heavy loads and trucks

No pre-set heights. The BL/HWS-K is designed and fabricated to your specific needs

Optimal driveway integration and utilization, it can accommodate any driveway fall and be installed in an angle

Slip proof surfaces with different colour specifications available to match the surroundings

Allows for easy, regular test and service intervals through the availability of a pushbutton system

The system does not need hundreds of liters of water for the system to be raised. NO water wastage. Important during a drought.

Low excavation and pit depth, suitable for areas with a low water table

The Flood Barrier not only self closes with rising flood waters through preset water sensors, it also provides the option to be activated through the push of a button. This can be done on-site or remotely. Therefore YOU stay in control at any given time.



The BLOBEL automatic Flood Barrier System BL/HWS-K is an ideal system to protect your assets in the event of a flood. It has been designed to be a flexible, robust, failsafe and cost effective automated flood barrier system with many advantages. If you are not comfortable with a situation on hand, through the push of a button, it simply allows you to close any opening and protect your assets well before any flood water approaches.