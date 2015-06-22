Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
BLOBEL Environmental Engineering
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Protect your assets in the event of a flood
Automatic flood barrier systems from Blobel
Flood Barrier Systems for effective Flood Mitigation and Flood Defence
Flood Barrier Systems for effective Flood Mitigation and Flood Defence
Protect your assets in the event of a flood
Automatic flood barrier systems from Blobel
Flood Barrier Systems for effective Flood Mitigation and Flood Defence
Flood Barrier Systems for effective Flood Mitigation and Flood Defence

Automatic Flood Barriers from Blobel

Last Updated on 22 Jun 2015

Well designed and manufactured flood barriers for effective flood defence and protection

Overview
Description

Blobel provide well designed and manufactured flood barriers for effective flood defense and protection.

Automatic flood barrier for reliable flood protection

  • Complies with consent authorities requirements, such as heel-proof and warning systems when the system operates
  • Adjustable closing and opening speed
  • Different configurations for different situations, e.g. a light design for areas frequented by pedestrians
  • A Heavy duty design to accommodate heavy loads and trucks
  • No pre-set heights. The BL/HWS-K is designed and fabricated to your specific needs
  • Optimal driveway integration and utilization, it can accommodate any driveway fall and be installed in an angle
  • Slip proof surfaces with different colour specifications available to match the surroundings
  • Allows for easy, regular test and service intervals through the availability of a pushbutton system
  • The system does not need hundreds of liters of water for the system to be raised. NO water wastage. Important during a drought.
  • Low excavation and pit depth, suitable for areas with a low water table

The Flood Barrier not only self closes with rising flood waters through preset water sensors, it also provides the option to be activated through the push of a button. This can be done on-site or remotely. Therefore YOU stay in control at any given time.

The BLOBEL automatic Flood Barrier System BL/HWS-K is an ideal system to protect your assets in the event of a flood. It has been designed to be a flexible, robust, failsafe and cost effective automated flood barrier system with many advantages. If you are not comfortable with a situation on hand, through the push of a button, it simply allows you to close any opening and protect your assets well before any flood water approaches.

Contact
Display AddressWaverley, NSW

6/41 Belgrave Street

02 9369 3504
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap