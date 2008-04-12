DORMA's range of automatic doors are suitable for all industrial and commercial door applications. DORMA specialise in the application of complete door control solutions.



With our expertise now spread across four divisions we can offer a complete total package “surrounding the door”.



Sophisticated, safe and secure door solutions

Office fit outs, residential and disability applications: Convert manual doors to automatic swing doors on toilets and small rooms.

Carwash, airport, supermarkets, retail outlets, petrol stations and shopping centre entrances: Automatic sliding doors, emergency breakout systems or aclimate controlled airlock system.

Universities, hospitals and nursing homes: FFT's and double swing doors on corridors, kitchens & meeting rooms.

FFT’s and double swing doors on corridors, kitchens & meeting rooms. Security applications requiring a SCEC endorsed government tested operator: banks and government buildings

DORMA can also offer door solutions for applications requiring approved and tested Fire and Smoke Door installations.



DORMA Automatic Door range

From automatic commercial doors, hydraulic door control and door hardware to applications requiring the refinement and sophistication of specialist glass products or a movable wall system. Fire doors

Internal and External doors

Access doors

Stacking door systems

Toughened glass doors

Automatic sliding doors

Swing and Folding doors

Colours and Finishes for Automatic Door Systems

Automatic Door cowl and fascia finishes can be powder coated or natural anodised. The automatic operators can be fitted to framed, frameless doors, slimline, solid core or timber doors.



DORMAB Automatic Doors Specifications

Your operator selection is dependent on your type of application. Please seek advice from DORMA professional consultants when deciding on an operator suitable for the environmental conditions. As a guide:

AL401 – door weights up to 400kg (Large heavy doors or extremely high traffic flow)

– door weights up to 400kg (Large heavy doors or extremely high traffic flow) EL301 – door weights up to 300kg (High or regular traffic flow Commercial applications)

– door weights up to 300kg (High or regular traffic flow Commercial applications) HD – door weights up to 170kg (Light traffic flow applications and residential installations)

– door weights up to 170kg (Light traffic flow applications and residential installations) ED200 – door weights up to 250kg (Heavy duty applications i.e. trolleys, high traffic and fire doors).

– door weights up to 250kg (Heavy duty applications i.e. trolleys, high traffic and fire doors). CD 80 - door weights up to 150kg (Regular to light traffic flow. Offices, homes, public toilets)

DORMA's Divisions consist of Automatic Door Division, Door Control Division, Glass Division, Movable Wall Division.