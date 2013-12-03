Automatic Door Systems from Commerical Applications from ADIS Automatic Doors

ADIS Automatic Doors is an Award Winning Australian owned and operated company, with over 30 years industry experience. All our products are manufactured directly in Australia with 3 years warranty on all products, offering highly competitive rates.

All our automatic doors are custom made to fit and suit most applications, with our sales and services offering maintenance contracts with fast backup services. We also offer manual to automatic conversions for all door systems.

The introduction of the Next Generation Series of Automatic Door operators is a major advancement in automatic doors technology in the Australian automatic door market. This series includes the most advanced features available in the world.

ADIS research and design team have developed this new series of door equipment to ensure maximum performance, durability and reliability, plus compatibility with the new Australian AS 5007 Standard.

ADIS Automatic Doors have been successful in achieving the Australian design award for excellence in product design & excellence in product efficiency.

ADIS have recently released the Manito range of frameless glass patch fittings for use on sliding doors, these stainless steel patch fittings can be used to support the automatic door track of the frameless glass there by creating a seemless slimline look through the transom above the doorway. They also can be used to position glass doors beneath the door track via the slim legged patches mounted to the head of the thus removing the need for a continuous top rail.

ADIS Automatic doors specialize in creating new and exciting automatic door entrances, weather it is designed at the time of the building construction or by the renovation of existing doorways to include the convenience of an automatic door. Often these modifications can be made without the need for a building contractor saving thousands of dollars in additional costs.

Weather your preference is for frameless glass, fully framed or a slim look narrow framed system ADIS can provide you with the system that meets your needs and budget with the assurance and guarantee that projects designed and fitted by ADIS will be fully compliant with Australian standards for glass, framing and automatic door safety that is required by the building code of Australia.

ADIS is a Australian owned family run business that designs products designed to meet the harsh Australian climatic conditions.