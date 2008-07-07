Automatic Coffee Machines for the Corporate Office and Food Service Industries from Corporate Coffee Solutions
Last Updated on 07 Jul 2008
Suppliers of dependable automatic coffee making machines to the catering and business sectors in Sydney and Melbourne.
Overview
Corporate Coffee Solutions supplies automatic coffee machines to the Corporate Office and Food Service Industries in Melbourne and Sydney
- Many of Corporate Australia’s Top 500 companies utilise the services of Corporate Coffee Solutions, particularly those that are renovating or moving to new offices
- Corporate Coffee Solutions supply automatic coffee machines for offices from 1-1,000 staff and have consulted on some of the largest and most prestigious projects in Australia
Corporate Coffee Solutions Recent Projects
- Westpac Business Banking Centre
- Ericsson Docklands
- Suzlon Energy
- Premier Automotive Group (Sydney)
- ABN AMRO
Market Sectors
Corporate Coffee Solutions has supplied and continues to supply office coffee machines to the following Market Sectors:
- Finance
- Banking
- Construction
- Energy
- Engineering
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Retail
Corporate Coffee Solutions Advantages
Corporate Coffee Solutions supply both Jura and WMF automatic coffee machines. Both of these brands represent quality, innovation and outstanding reliability.
Feel free to view the testimonials on the Corporate Coffee Solutions website or ask for help in selecting a coffee machine for your business.