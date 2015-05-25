Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rotech Group Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
PL Boom Gate
Sector Boom Gate
KL Boom Gate
ES Boom Gate
DB Boom Gate
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
PL Boom Gate
Sector Boom Gate
KL Boom Gate
ES Boom Gate
DB Boom Gate
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises

Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises

Last Updated on 25 May 2015

Whether spanning a 12metre road way on a mine, an entrance to a busy shopping centre or a small office park our range of boom gates will meet your needs

Overview
Description

Rotech manufactures the Australian Made Sentinel PL boom gate and supplies a wide range of imported boom gates to fill the need for special applications.

Sentinel AG Series 100% duty cycle DC automatic boom gates:

  • The first automatic boom gate with digital thinking
  • Advanced brushless 36V DC motor with permanent magnetic field can run up to 5000 operations per day with 100% duty cycle.
  • Able to open gates up to 6 metres with an operating time of 3-6 seconds
  • Strong elegant cabinet design houses a gearbox with machined steel gears and high-quality bearings ensuring precision movement and long life
  • Programmable flashing LED warning lights on the cabinet and the length of the boom pole ensure high visibility
  • Absolute encoder constantly monitors the speed and position of the boom pole enabling instant reversal if the pole is obstructed in any way
  • The control unit can easily and accurately handle differential opening/closing speeds
  • Easily programmed multifunction digital control unit is easily set up with large LCD display, speed control, ramp up/down and safety sensing stored in memory
  • Optional battery back up

Sector 12vdc automatic boom gate – Optional solar power:

  • Can run for as many as 3000 operations per day.
  • Vehicle + pedestrian safety is ensured with electronic safety sensing
  • Power outages are covered with a built in battery on standby
  • Operation with the use of solar power is an option
  • The timer is programmable for every day of the year
  • A radio receiver is a standard inclusion
  • The controller with LCD display allows for quick + easy set up

Sentinel PL heavy duty 100% duty cycle automatic boom gates:

  • Customisable Australian Made with parts + accessories easily accessible
  • In-built programmable logic controller, numerous parameters easily adjusted
  • Made to operate 4000 times a day with a duty cycle of 100%
  • Standard features include variable auto time close + delay on exit
  • Robust body built of 2mm zincanneal steel
  • Accessories of up to 3 loop detectors, warning lights and sirens can be added

Sentinel KL heavy duty industrial boom gate for entrances up to 12 metres

  • Opens in just 12 seconds
  • The 200mm amber flashing lights ensure that the boom poles are highly visible
  • Computerised controls allow for remote access
  • A hard-wearing, versatile high quality product ideal for harsh environments

Sentinel ES Series Industrial Boom Gates for Entrances up to 8 metres

  • German made + engineered
  • Boom poles range from 5 to 8 metres.
  • In-built with 3 loop detectors + electronic safety sensing
  • 6 relays can be programmed with 4 different operating functions
  • Numerous inputs facilitate integration with other access control equipment
  • The patented ‘Easy Control’ software allows for remote access
  • Dependable + technologically advanced
  • A corrosion warranty of 10 years

Sentinel CW Tyre Spikes

  • High security, high volume, fast acting barriers
  • Available in either flush mount or surface mount models
  • Warning lights and sounders to warn pedestrians
  • Robust all-weather construction built to withstand impacts from vehicles
  • Moving parts are removable for easy maintenance
  • High visibility traffic yellow coloured spikes for increased safety
  • Reliable high-torque DC motor for responsive operation
  • Can be integrated with boom gates and traffic lights
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DS-LD100-LD200 Series Loop Detectors

304.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS-PE Safety Beams

471.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Remote Radio Controls

333.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sector DC Boom Gate

444.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sentinel AG Series Boom Gate brochure

955.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel CW tyre spike brochure

378.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel ES Series Boom Gate

699.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel HR Safety Light Curtain

319.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel KL Boom Gate

410.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS-Sentinel PL Series Boom Gate

527.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel VP920-VP910-FT981-PE-Safety Beams

310.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Smartguard Keypad

327.17 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

10 / 5 Deakin Street

(07) 3205 1123
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap