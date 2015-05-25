Automatic boom gate range is suitable for all commercial and industrial premises
Last Updated on 25 May 2015
Whether spanning a 12metre road way on a mine, an entrance to a busy shopping centre or a small office park our range of boom gates will meet your needs
Overview
Rotech manufactures the Australian Made Sentinel PL boom gate and supplies a wide range of imported boom gates to fill the need for special applications.
Sentinel AG Series 100% duty cycle DC automatic boom gates:
- The first automatic boom gate with digital thinking
- Advanced brushless 36V DC motor with permanent magnetic field can run up to 5000 operations per day with 100% duty cycle.
- Able to open gates up to 6 metres with an operating time of 3-6 seconds
- Strong elegant cabinet design houses a gearbox with machined steel gears and high-quality bearings ensuring precision movement and long life
- Programmable flashing LED warning lights on the cabinet and the length of the boom pole ensure high visibility
- Absolute encoder constantly monitors the speed and position of the boom pole enabling instant reversal if the pole is obstructed in any way
- The control unit can easily and accurately handle differential opening/closing speeds
- Easily programmed multifunction digital control unit is easily set up with large LCD display, speed control, ramp up/down and safety sensing stored in memory
- Optional battery back up
Sector 12vdc automatic boom gate – Optional solar power:
- Can run for as many as 3000 operations per day.
- Vehicle + pedestrian safety is ensured with electronic safety sensing
- Power outages are covered with a built in battery on standby
- Operation with the use of solar power is an option
- The timer is programmable for every day of the year
- A radio receiver is a standard inclusion
- The controller with LCD display allows for quick + easy set up
Sentinel PL heavy duty 100% duty cycle automatic boom gates:
- Customisable Australian Made with parts + accessories easily accessible
- In-built programmable logic controller, numerous parameters easily adjusted
- Made to operate 4000 times a day with a duty cycle of 100%
- Standard features include variable auto time close + delay on exit
- Robust body built of 2mm zincanneal steel
- Accessories of up to 3 loop detectors, warning lights and sirens can be added
Sentinel KL heavy duty industrial boom gate for entrances up to 12 metres
- Opens in just 12 seconds
- The 200mm amber flashing lights ensure that the boom poles are highly visible
- Computerised controls allow for remote access
- A hard-wearing, versatile high quality product ideal for harsh environments
Sentinel ES Series Industrial Boom Gates for Entrances up to 8 metres
- German made + engineered
- Boom poles range from 5 to 8 metres.
- In-built with 3 loop detectors + electronic safety sensing
- 6 relays can be programmed with 4 different operating functions
- Numerous inputs facilitate integration with other access control equipment
- The patented ‘Easy Control’ software allows for remote access
- Dependable + technologically advanced
- A corrosion warranty of 10 years
Sentinel CW Tyre Spikes
- High security, high volume, fast acting barriers
- Available in either flush mount or surface mount models
- Warning lights and sounders to warn pedestrians
- Robust all-weather construction built to withstand impacts from vehicles
- Moving parts are removable for easy maintenance
- High visibility traffic yellow coloured spikes for increased safety
- Reliable high-torque DC motor for responsive operation
- Can be integrated with boom gates and traffic lights
Downloads
DS-LD100-LD200 Series Loop Detectors
304.99 KB
DS-PE Safety Beams
471.28 KB
DS Remote Radio Controls
333.23 KB
DS Sector DC Boom Gate
444.78 KB
Sentinel AG Series Boom Gate brochure
955.73 KB
DS Sentinel CW tyre spike brochure
378.69 KB
DS Sentinel ES Series Boom Gate
699.46 KB
DS Sentinel HR Safety Light Curtain
319.7 KB
DS Sentinel KL Boom Gate
410.16 KB
DS-Sentinel PL Series Boom Gate
527.05 KB
DS Sentinel VP920-VP910-FT981-PE-Safety Beams
310.23 KB
DS Smartguard Keypad
327.17 KB