Autoflo’s “GLOW” tapware products offer something a bit different for public commercial areas where a hint of ambient light emitted from the tapware itself can enhance the space.

Pillar and Gooseneck variations

The “GLOW” series of electronic taps are sensor taps which incorporate soft emissive light. Two distinct styles are available, gooseneck and pillar, to cater for bathrooms of different styles.

Intelligent Electronics adapt to their environment

The intelligent electronics in the “GLOW” series are the same as other models in the Autoflo range. They are capable of adapting to the environmental conditions present in the installation, including low light levels.