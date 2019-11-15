Logo
AutoAqua: Touch-Free tapware for water conservation

Last Updated on 15 Nov 2019

The AutoAqua range of electronic tapware offers exceptional water savings while offering a beautiful piece of contemporary tapware for commercial applications.

Overview
Description

The AutoAqua range of electronic tapware offers exceptional water savings while offering a beautiful piece of contemporary tapware for commercial applications. In public spaces where high traffic exists the WELS 6-star, 3.5L/min rated AutoAqua products can equate to significantly lower water use.

Wall Mount and Deck Mount Options

The AutoAqua range of tapware blends seamlessly with all modern bathroom furnishings. The clean, simple form allows designers to integrate the tapware with a variety of finishes and complimentary products.

Multi-tap installation compatible

Autoflo’s Multi-coupler system allows up to 8 AutoAqua taps to operate from a single mains power source. This makes it perfect for areas where banks of taps are required such as shopping centre facilities, entertainment complexes and recreational area facilities. The Multi-coupler system provides LED lighting feedback to confirm connectivity of the taps.

Outdoor Installation Possible

The AutoAqua range of electronic tapware is designed in such a way that outdoor installation is possible. The sophisticated, waterproof electronics avoid reflective interference and are able to self-range to their environment meaning the installation possibilities are not limited to the indoors.
The AutoAqua range is proudly Australian Made.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AutoAqua 100-0191 Data Sheet

499.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AutoAqua 100-0193 Data Sheet

487.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AutoAqua 100-0194 Data Sheet

482.43 KB

Download
Contact
Brunswick, VIC

Victoria Office 403 Victoria Street

