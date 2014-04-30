Auto Ingress Cavity and Safety Slim Doors

Designed to suit heavy duty applications, this model can operate up to 120kg per leaf in a wide range of applications. Incorporating a ‘self-cleaning’ stainless steel track, whisper quite belt-driven mechanism and is rated for continues operation.

This unit is ideal for operation in clean-room environment and is also suitable for a range of other automatic door applications from supermarkets to small office building.

It also provides for a safer more functional automatic sliding door for mothers room, doctor surgeries and commercial offices where customers are sitting or waiting around the main door.

The intelligent control cavity and slim doors

Sensors (microwave or infrared) Push Buttons

Proximity buttons

Locks ( Electric or Manual)

7 Day time clock function (when coupled with electric locking)

People counting system

Security interface (Fire, BMS or access control)

Secure user interface with programmable log in codes

Ability to change and alter speed settings and override locking codes

10 mode setting changes (Auto, Open, Lock, Manual, Exit, Safe, Climate (Auto, Exit, Open)

Access control (Card readers, proximity readers & Digital keypads)

Specialized switching such as privacy latch switches with status indicators for toilets

Timber, aluminium or glass doors Above ceiling or below ceiling access panels Our LS220B model comes standard with a 5 year warranty on motor and gear box, 12 months labour and 2 year parts comprehensive warranty

Intelligent control allows these operators to virtually think for themselves. The operators can be tailored to suit various traffic densities. The operators are fully compliant with egress codes and council by-law for fail-safe operations.