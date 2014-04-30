Auto Ingress automatic revolving doors

Auto Ingress’s superior designs provide an imposing entrance to any building, while serving as an airlock as well, to minimise a building’s heating and air conditioning losses, therefore maximising energy savings. There are numerous variations and functions according to the needs passing.

Reliable and customisable Revolving Doors to suit your design palette

Diamond door design contains motor beneath the floor for frameless glass appearance, slimline, standard, clearview framing is also available.

Airlock efficiency with 90% greater control of air indoor/outdoor exchange minimising tempreature ventilation costs

2/3/4 leaf revolving options to compliment your architecture

Dependable Siemens motor technology

Electric or manual locking options with customised size options to suit your requirements

Foot sensor and antisqueeze for safety reassurance and AS5007-2007 certification

Auto Ingress’s original speed limitation patent ensures safety as it prevents the doors from rotating too fast. This mechanical system is safer and more reliable compared to other electric operated devices