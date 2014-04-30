Auto Ingress automatic revolving doors
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2014
Revolving doors offer an impressive aesthetic appearance and effectively separate indoor and outdoor conditions
Overview
Auto Ingress’s superior designs provide an imposing entrance to any building, while serving as an airlock as well, to minimise a building’s heating and air conditioning losses, therefore maximising energy savings. There are numerous variations and functions according to the needs passing.
Reliable and customisable Revolving Doors to suit your design palette
- Diamond door design contains motor beneath the floor for frameless glass appearance, slimline, standard, clearview framing is also available.
- Airlock efficiency with 90% greater control of air indoor/outdoor exchange minimising tempreature ventilation costs
- 2/3/4 leaf revolving options to compliment your architecture
- Dependable Siemens motor technology
- Electric or manual locking options with customised size options to suit your requirements
- Foot sensor and antisqueeze for safety reassurance and AS5007-2007 certification
Auto Ingress’s original speed limitation patent ensures safety as it prevents the doors from rotating too fast. This mechanical system is safer and more reliable compared to other electric operated devices
Downloads
Contact
46 Rowland Street1300 138 750
6/19-26 Durian Place61 2 9756 6590
Unit 37/189B South Centre Road61 3 9330 2220