KA023 in a Malaysian mall
KA022 in a shopping centre
KA071 urban construction example
Auto Ingress automatic revolving doors

Last Updated on 30 Apr 2014

Revolving doors offer an impressive aesthetic appearance and effectively separate indoor and outdoor conditions

Overview
Description

Auto Ingress’s superior designs provide an imposing entrance to any building, while serving as an airlock as well, to minimise a building’s heating and air conditioning losses, therefore maximising energy savings. There are numerous variations and functions according to the needs passing.

Reliable and customisable Revolving Doors to suit your design palette

  • Diamond door design contains motor beneath the floor for frameless glass appearance, slimline, standard, clearview framing is also available.
  • Airlock efficiency with 90% greater control of air indoor/outdoor exchange minimising tempreature ventilation costs
  • 2/3/4 leaf revolving options to compliment your architecture
  • Dependable Siemens motor technology
  • Electric or manual locking options with customised size options to suit your requirements
  • Foot sensor and antisqueeze for safety reassurance and AS5007-2007 certification

Auto Ingress’s original speed limitation patent ensures safety as it prevents the doors from rotating too fast. This mechanical system is safer and more reliable compared to other electric operated devices

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Auto Ingress Revolving Door Brochure

1.43 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

46 Rowland Street

1300 138 750
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

6/19-26 Durian Place

61 2 9756 6590
Office AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 37/189B South Centre Road

61 3 9330 2220
