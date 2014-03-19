Logo
Old Water Tower Moama - completed floor
Granny Smith blast and paint
Warwick Bridge
Australian Urethane Systems celebrates 15 years as a leading supplier of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings Technology

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2014

Australian Urethane Systems offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems across a wide range of applications and markets in Australia.

Overview
Description

Australian Urethane Systems is celebrating over 15 years as a leading supplier of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings and Technology into the Australasian market. During this time Australian Urethane Systems has built a reputation of offering quality products and outstanding technical service to back up this coating technology.

Australian Urethane Systems technical capability has resulted in long associations with customers and reflects their ability to exceed customer expectations.

Australian Urethane Systems have a range of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings for a broad range of industries

  • Building and Construction
  • Mining
  • Water and Wastewater treatment – Tested to AS4020 Potable Water
  • Waterproofing – AS4654.1 2012 Conforms to Non Exposed Membrane
  • Corrosion protection
  • Secondary containment

The long association with these products and product application knowledge ensures that Australian Urethane Systems not only meets but exceeds customer expectations.

Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

25 Garling Road

02 9676 8444
