Australian Urethane Systems celebrates 15 years as a leading supplier of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings Technology

Australian Urethane Systems is celebrating over 15 years as a leading supplier of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings and Technology into the Australasian market. During this time Australian Urethane Systems has built a reputation of offering quality products and outstanding technical service to back up this coating technology.

Australian Urethane Systems technical capability has resulted in long associations with customers and reflects their ability to exceed customer expectations.

Australian Urethane Systems have a range of Polyurea and Polyurethane Coatings for a broad range of industries

Building and Construction

Mining

Water and Wastewater treatment – Tested to AS4020 Potable Water

Waterproofing – AS4654.1 2012 Conforms to Non Exposed Membrane

Corrosion protection

Secondary containment

The long association with these products and product application knowledge ensures that Australian Urethane Systems not only meets but exceeds customer expectations.