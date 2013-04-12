Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Premium Australian timbers for residential and commercial applications
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Premium Australian timbers for residential and commercial applications

Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2013

no data

Overview
Description
Kennedy's is a leading supplier of premier Australian recycled and eco sustainable timbers.

Quality recycled timbers
A natural alternative to conventional building products, Kennedy's provides the architect, designer and builder with a full spectrum of timber design possibilities.
  • Hand selected by expert staff, all Kennedy's recycled and eco sustainable timbers are tested in accordance with industry standards.
  • Kennedy's extensive range of timber applications include cladding, flooring, decking, feature posts and beams, stair rails and treads, bench tops, joinery timbers and specialised orders.
  • With an impressive history of signature projects, Kennedy's timbers are in high demand across the commercial and residential building industry.
  • Kennedy's timbers are recognised for their dependability, durability, versatility and commitment to the environment.
As a team of passionate timber enthusiasts, Kennedy's guarantees their clients receive expert advice and the delivery of quality products, on time, every time.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Blackbutt - TimberTek Brochure

1.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cladding - TimberTek Brochure

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Decking - TimberTek Brochure

1.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ecolay Flooring - TimberTek Brochure

1.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Grey Ironbark - TimberTek Brochure

1.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
K-Fab Benchtops - TimberTek Brochure

1.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
K-Fab - TimberTek Brochure

1.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Posts - TimberTek Brochure

1.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Spotted Gum - TimberTek Brochure

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tallowwood - TimberTek Brochure

1.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Timber Finishes - TimberTek Brochure

1.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNarangba, QLD

228 Potassium Street

07 32930528
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap