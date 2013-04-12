Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers
Kennedy's is a leading supplier of premier Australian recycled and eco sustainable timbers.
Quality recycled timbers
A natural alternative to conventional building products, Kennedy's provides the architect, designer and builder with a full spectrum of timber design possibilities.
Quality recycled timbers
- Hand selected by expert staff, all Kennedy's recycled and eco sustainable timbers are tested in accordance with industry standards.
- Kennedy's extensive range of timber applications include cladding, flooring, decking, feature posts and beams, stair rails and treads, bench tops, joinery timbers and specialised orders.
- With an impressive history of signature projects, Kennedy's timbers are in high demand across the commercial and residential building industry.
- Kennedy's timbers are recognised for their dependability, durability, versatility and commitment to the environment.
