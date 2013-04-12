Australian Recycled Timbers for Commercial and Residential Projects from Kennedys Classic Aged Timbers

Quality recycled timbers

Hand selected by expert staff, all Kennedy's recycled and eco sustainable timbers are tested in accordance with industry standards.

Kennedy's extensive range of timber applications include cladding, flooring, decking, feature posts and beams, stair rails and treads, bench tops, joinery timbers and specialised orders.

With an impressive history of signature projects, Kennedy's timbers are in high demand across the commercial and residential building industry.

Kennedy's timbers are recognised for their dependability, durability, versatility and commitment to the environment.

Kennedy's is a leading supplier of premier Australian recycled and eco sustainable timbers.A natural alternative to conventional building products, Kennedy's provides the architect, designer and builder with a full spectrum of timber design possibilities.As a team of passionate timber enthusiasts, Kennedy's guarantees their clients receive expert advice and the delivery of quality products, on time, every time.