Australian Made Commercial and Residential Letterboxes from Mailsafe Mailboxes
Last Updated on 13 Mar 2013
Mailsafe Mailboxes come in four standard sizes but can also be custom made. Using an anodised aluminium material, they are available in over 30 colours.
Overview
Mailsafe Mailboxes Products
Mailsafe Mailboxes offer Australian made, quality assured mailboxes and letter boxes for residential or commercial developments.
The Mailboxes are available in 4 different sizes (1-8 boxes high x 1-15 boxes wide) using an anodised aluminium material available in over 30 different powercoat colours with non powdercoat colours are available upon request.
Custom Made Mailboxes are also available to meet your exact requirements no matter what shape and size.
High quality, durable and stylish mailboxes
- Sylish aluminium mailboxes
- Specialty items such as newspaper tubes, parcel shelf and light/intercom panels also available
- Security items such as security sill, individually keyed locks and aperture flaps can be catered for.
- Mailsafe mailboxes offer a flexible design and colour selection
- Built with a flat floor which means mail cannot catch on internal protrusions when being delivered.
Versatile range of Mailboxes for varied applications
- Aluminium Mailboxes
- Bank Mailboxes
- Multi-residential Mailboxes
- Tailor made Mailboxes
- Freestanding Mailboxes
- Surface wall mounted Mailboxes
- Brick/block wall installations
Recent Mailsafe Mailbox Projects
Mailsafe Mailboxes have recently undergone many installations for projects including: The Towers Of Chevron Renaissance, Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast; Docklands, Melbourne; Mirvac Multiplex Constructions. Norwest; Baulkham Hills, Sydney; Grant Constructions. Q1 Tower; Gold Coast; Sunland Group. 'Aurora' and many more.
Mailsafe Mailboxes versatile range means it is easy to find the right mailbox to suit your requirements.
Contact
520 Curtin Ave East1800 685 922
PO Box 2791800 685 922