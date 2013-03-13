Australian Made Commercial and Residential Letterboxes from Mailsafe Mailboxes

Mailsafe Mailboxes Products

Mailsafe Mailboxes offer Australian made, quality assured mailboxes and letter boxes for residential or commercial developments.



The Mailboxes are available in 4 different sizes (1-8 boxes high x 1-15 boxes wide) using an anodised aluminium material available in over 30 different powercoat colours with non powdercoat colours are available upon request.



Custom Made Mailboxes are also available to meet your exact requirements no matter what shape and size.



High quality, durable and stylish mailboxes

Sylish aluminium mailboxes

Specialty items such as newspaper tubes, parcel shelf and light/intercom panels also available

Security items such as security sill, individually keyed locks and aperture flaps can be catered for.

Mailsafe mailboxes offer a flexible design and colour selection

Built with a flat floor which means mail cannot catch on internal protrusions when being delivered.



Versatile range of Mailboxes for varied applications

Aluminium Mailboxes

Bank Mailboxes

Multi-residential Mailboxes

Tailor made Mailboxes

Freestanding Mailboxes

Surface wall mounted Mailboxes

Brick/block wall installations

Recent Mailsafe Mailbox Projects

Mailsafe Mailboxes have recently undergone many installations for projects including: The Towers Of Chevron Renaissance, Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast; Docklands, Melbourne; Mirvac Multiplex Constructions. Norwest; Baulkham Hills, Sydney; Grant Constructions. Q1 Tower; Gold Coast; Sunland Group. 'Aurora' and many more.



Mailsafe Mailboxes versatile range means it is easy to find the right mailbox to suit your requirements.