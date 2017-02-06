Australia's only 4 sided wood heater- Seguin multivision 4 sided

Beautiful from all angles, we are excited to announce that the world’s first four sided glass slow combustion wood fireplace is now available in Australia, the Seguin Multivision 8000 cheminee fireplace four sided glass. With its pure cast iron construction, two swinging glass doors and two glass sides, gazing through the dancing flames of the mesmerising Seguin Multivision 8000 cheminee wood fireplace is sure to please all viewpoints no matter of its location.

With an average cast iron thickness of 10mm (compared to others that are 4-6mm), these cast iron cheminee fireplaces are well known for their heat retention even after the fire has dissipated, allowing for a longer lasting heat well into those colder nights. All Seguin cast iron fireboxes come with a damper, air wash system, fire grate and ash pan as standard and thanks to the choice of high quality raw material Seguin cast iron cheminee fireboxes are guaranteed for 10 years.

Sculpt is proud to be the sole provider of Seguin fireplaces within Australia and New Zealand.