Australia's largest wood heater - AXIS H1600XXL

The Axis H1600XXL contemporary inbuilt wood heater takes the title for being Australia’s largest inbuilt wood fireplace, with an unbelievable 1.7m glass viewing area. With flexibility to be used as an open fireplace or slow combustion wood heater, this designer statement is sure to be a focal point in any grand space. Featuring an exceptional hand-made French panoramic steel firebox with manually assembled interlocking heavy duty fire bricks that retain the heat well after the fire has dissipated.

All Axis fireplaces have Triple Action Heating; RADIANT (glass), ACCUMULATION (bricks) and CONVECTION (firebox). A perfect collision of practicality and well-made contemporary design, the Axis fireplace collection features the best in fireplace performance and innovative technology.

Sculpt is proud to be the sole provider of AXIS fireplaces within Australia and New Zealand.