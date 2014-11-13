​Austral Deck - Precast Concrete Decking and Permanent Formwork Solution

The Austral Deck flooring system is a flexible system that combines concrete panels with a cast in-situ topping to create a suspended concrete slab. The system is designed to be installed with the entire range of Austral Precast products, to ensure a complete solution.

With flexible formwork and ease of installation, the Austral Deck saves time and money, and can be adapted to suit the need

• Standard panel width of 2.5m but can go up to 12m

• Available in 3 standard thicknesses- 60mm, 75mm and 90mm

• Can also be made in custom sizes and shapes

The Austral Deck has a unique formwork solution which allows it to become part of the final structure

• Can be used as a platform for workers and materials

• Works in harmony with concrete or steel frames

• After installation construction can continue to be worked on

With Austral Deck, the installation process is simplified for ease of use and workability. Austral Deck is an ideal and economic solution to construct concrete floors for single or multi level structures.

The combined precast post tensioned solution offers many advantages compared to cast in situ post tensioned solutions including; reduction in concrete volume, post tensioning amount and rate.