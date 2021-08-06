ABI’s alluring Aura Collection introduces an element of the natural world into the home by transforming the conventional kitchen mixer into something much more personal. The concept behind it was to provide the freedom to explore a different idea of design, where fixtures could become art too.

The Aura Collection builds upon ABI’s revered Elysian Kitchen Mixer, which is already available in a lucrative colour range that includes brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal, brushed nickel, matte black, white and conventional chrome. This has now evolved to include six additional finishes that allows this kitchen mixer to be seen in an entirely new perspective, while retaining all of its original features, such as stylish gooseneck spout, swivel-function and minimal handle design.

These stimulating colours include:

Posy

Light and joyous, the sweet pink colour expresses the celebratory element of flowers.

Clay

Warm and grounded, the rich orange tone embodies the transformative qualities of clay.

Solis

Solis translates to ‘sun’ in Spanish and is what inspired this radiant finish.

Flora

The soothing green colour represents the refreshing sentiments of nature.

Dusk

The navy colour reflects the tranquil presence that dusk-time brings into our homes.

Almond

Simple and calm, this neutral tone provides endless possibilities.

These finish options have been designed to seamlessly fit in a range of kitchen designs from contemporary to traditional.