Auditorium Seating and Cinema Seating from Effuzi International

The Tilting Cushion Collection for Cinema Seating



Effuzi International was established in 1989 and manufacture a range of seating systems for cinemas, lecture theaters, stadiums, auditoriums, performing arts halls and sporting venues.The tilting cushion collection from Effuzi are beautifully designed with the best engineering techniques available to provide maximum comfort for movie viewing. This range has many features including:Effuzi have also produced a number of additional upgrade options that can be applied to create better comfort and visibility during low light periods. These options include:Effuzi International at present have 3 styles of tilting cinema seating systems that all have moulded polyurethane cushioned seats and backs. The styles currently available are the Derby, Embassy and Vitro.