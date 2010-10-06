Auditorium Seating and Cinema Seating from Effuzi International
Range of cushioned tilting seating systems for cinemas
Overview
Description
Effuzi International was established in 1989 and manufacture a range of seating systems for cinemas, lecture theaters, stadiums, auditoriums, performing arts halls and sporting venues.
The Tilting Cushion Collection for Cinema Seating
The tilting cushion collection from Effuzi are beautifully designed with the best engineering techniques available to provide maximum comfort for movie viewing. This range has many features including:
Effuzi have also produced a number of additional upgrade options that can be applied to create better comfort and visibility during low light periods. These options include:
- Lumbar support at the back (creates maximum ergonomic support)
- Bolster cushion at the front (creates maximum ergonomic support)
- Tilting arms to allow easy access to the drinks table
- Quiet action while tilt cushion rotates
- Increased in strength and durability with steel framework
- Easy maintenance due to zipped up seat covers
- Seat numbers
- Row numbers
- Aisle panels
- LED aisle lighting
- Fabric choice
- Armrest caps