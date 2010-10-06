Logo
Blue Derby style cinema seating
Auditorium Seating and Cinema Seating from Effuzi International

Last Updated on 06 Oct 2010

Range of cushioned tilting seating systems for cinemas

Overview
Description
Effuzi International was established in 1989 and manufacture a range of seating systems for cinemas, lecture theaters, stadiums, auditoriums, performing arts halls and sporting venues.

The Tilting Cushion Collection for Cinema Seating
The tilting cushion collection from Effuzi are beautifully designed with the best engineering techniques available to provide maximum comfort for movie viewing. This range has many features including:
  • Lumbar support at the back (creates maximum ergonomic support)
  • Bolster cushion at the front (creates maximum ergonomic support)
  • Tilting arms to allow easy access to the drinks table
  • Quiet action while tilt cushion rotates
  • Increased in strength and durability with steel framework
  • Easy maintenance due to zipped up seat covers
Aisle Lighting and Custom Fabrics for Cinema Seating Systems
Effuzi have also produced a number of additional upgrade options that can be applied to create better comfort and visibility during low light periods. These options include:
  • Seat numbers
  • Row numbers
  • Aisle panels
  • LED aisle lighting
  • Fabric choice
  • Armrest caps
Effuzi International at present have 3 styles of tilting cinema seating systems that all have moulded polyurethane cushioned seats and backs. The styles currently available are the Derby, Embassy and Vitro.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Effuzi Vada Auditorium Seating Range

785.31 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

1800 126 591
