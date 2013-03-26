Audio Visual Wall Plates from Dueltek Distribution
Last Updated on 26 Mar 2013
Overview
Description
Dueltek Distribution offers customised Clipsal 2000 audio visual wall plates which features an endless variety of connectors and fittings for any audio visual application.
Gold and nickel plated Female to Female thru connectors are labelled for easy installation and will give any room that professional finish some companies pay thousands of dollars for.
Customised wall plates for home, school or office
Dueltek's striking wall plates will improve the look and style of any home theatre, office or classroom with their modern appearance and user friendly functionality.
Apart from Dueltek's range of wall plates and AV cables, they also provide a large range of cable connectors. These include:
Clipsal 2000 standard, Classic, Eclipse, C31 and Slimline wall plates from Dueltek are available in White, Black or Brushed Aluminium.
Dultek’s audio visual wall plates will enhance your home theatre entertainment and come with a huge variety of different cable connectors to suit any need.
- Manufactured from impact resistant material
- Easily remove clips to enable painting or papering right up to the edge
- Installation and decorating is made easy
- Choose from a wide range of connector types for any room configuration
- Corporate or school logos can be custom printed in full colour on the face for added appeal and repeat business from clients
- HDMI, DVI, Component (RGB) – For Digital Video signals
- S-Video, Composite Video (RCA -Yellow) and VGA (HD15) - For Analogue Video signals
- 3.5mm Stereo, Speakon and Composite Audio (2 x RCA – Red/White) - For Audio signals
- USB - For Computers, Printer and Interactive Whiteboard applications
- Ethernet - For CAT5e and CAT6 Ethernet Data Networking (RJ45 - LAN)
- Phone - For Telephone, Fax and Internet access points (RJ11 - RJ12
- Foxtel - PAL and F-type Aerial - For Pay TV, HDTV and SD Television
- Amphenol – XLR for Microphone, Musical and Lighting equipment
