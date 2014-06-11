Asphalt Coating by MPS to Fortify and Seal Outdoor Areas

MPS Paving Systems Australia offers a range of Asphalt Coating that will not only provide colour and decorative patterns to a range of surfaces, but will also fortify and seal outdoor areas. Asphalt coatings are best suited for areas that are externally exposed and will weatherproof, rejuvenate and decorate surfaces.

Asphalt coating is an economical solution to repair and seal existing worn asphalt surfaces

Flexible to move with asphalt

Durable and can withstand heavy wear

Installation is fast and efficient

Low maintenance surface

MPS offers a wide range of asphalt coating solutions to ensure quality results that suit outdoor applications.

StreetPrint™ is an innovative decorative paving system with a patented proprietary technology and application process

Realistic brick, slate, stone and other effects on an asphalt base

Combines flexibility and strength

Cost effective and durable

Low maintenance

Long lasting colour

Resistant to chemicals and stains

Offers decorative appeal and elaborate patterns

StreetBond™ coatings put the colour in StreetPrint™ projects and can also be used in its own right to produce creative colourings on “plain” asphalt or concrete

Polymer, cement and epoxy technologies to withstand heavy weather and traffic conditions

Durable surface for architectural hardscapes and traffic management applications

Vibrant colours ideal for bus lanes and creating highly visible corridors on roads

Environmentally friendly and fully recyclable

Flexible coating

Excellent adhesion properties and peel resistant

StreetBondSR™ reduces Urban Heat Island Effect that contributes to 30-40% of the urban footprint. Available in light and dark colours, StreetBondSR™ is an ideal and affordable solution for green hardscape design and, can be used on untextured asphalt.

StreetBond CL™ is the optimal choice for coloured bike lanes on both asphalt and concrete surfaces

Skid and slip resistant

Durable and flexible

Bonds permanently to asphalt and concrete

Low maintenance coating that is cost effective

Environmentally friendly solution

TrackBond50™ for race track maintenance applications

Cementitious coating for tough and durable coating

Will not soften at elevated temperatures for demanding race track use

Acrylic based with UV resistance

Fuel and oil resistant

Durable and flexible

Black and white colourants included

HiGrip™ is a high friction calcined bauxite anti-skid surfacing system of exceptional durability and skid resistance for proven accident reduction at:

Intersection approaches

Pedestrian crossing approaches

Roundabout approaches

Freeway “off ramps”

Accident blackspots

HiGrip™ provides reduced wet weather stopping distance up to 35% and is a quick and easy system that is easy to apply for minimal traffic disruption.

With anti-slip characteristics, ColourTrack™ from MPS Paving Systems Australia has a comprehensive range of vibrant natural aggregates in all shades and colours suitable for:

Bus lanes

Cycle lanes

Pedestrian crossings

Tram crossings

Traffic calming applications

Factory safety zone demarcation

MPS Paving Systems Australia offer high performance asphalt coatings that are specially formulated and flexible to move with the asphalt, but also hard enough to withstand heavy wear.