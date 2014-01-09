Asbestos Inspections for Management and Refurbishment & Demolition

Asbestos Check provide asbestos inspections by qualified asbestos consultants.

An asbestos inspections by a qualified asbestos consultant will identify those materials likely to contain asbestos, take samples to confirm if the material contains asbestos and conduct a risk assessment of the materials.

There are two main types of asbestos inspections:

Management Asbestos Inspections

Asbestos management inspections are conducted by an asbestos consultant who will walk through and identify materials likely to contain asbestos

Materials are then listed with an asbestos register along with a risk assessment, location and representative photos

Two types of management asbestos inspections include:

Presumptive asbestos inspections – The presumption that the materials already contain asbestos

Sampling asbestos inspections – Asbestos consultant takes a sample which are then analysed at a laboratory to determine if asbestos is detected and the type of asbestos it may contain

Refurbishment and Demolition Asbestos Inspections