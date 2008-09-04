Artificial Grass for Today’s Lifestyle from Regal Grass
Last Updated on 04 Sep 2008
Synthetic and Artificial Grass for both residential and commercial landscaping applications and comes in a range of colours.
Overview
Description
Using Regal Artificial Grass
Applications include:
- Residential landscaping
- Garden landscaping
- Backyard lawns
- Rooftop gardens
- Rooftop terraces
- Balconies
- Pool sides
- Commercial landscaping
Recent Projects Using Regal Synthetic Lawns and Grass
- NSW - Bondi, Rosebay
- VIC - Beaumaris
- WA - City Beach, Ocean Reef
Regal Artificial Grass Colours and FinishesRegal Grass Exclusive line:
- Dark, Medium and Light shade green colours
- All with patented V-shaped blade fibres
- Dark brown infill sand to enhance the natural look and finish
Choosing Regal Grass for Your Artificial Grass Needs
Advantages include:
- Perfect for shaded and sun drenched areas
- Ideal for all climates – hot and dry or cold and rainy
- Will only be installed by qualified Regal Grass partners
- Scientifically tested
- Stronger than ordinary grass
- Life expectancy of more than 15 years
- Specially developed in collaboration with the world leader in synthetic grass fibre production TenCate from the Netherlands