Artificial Grass for Today’s Lifestyle from Regal Grass
Last Updated on 04 Sep 2008

Synthetic and Artificial Grass for both residential and commercial landscaping applications and comes in a range of colours.

Overview
Description

Using Regal Artificial Grass
Applications include:

  • Residential landscaping
  • Garden landscaping
  • Backyard lawns
  • Rooftop gardens
  • Rooftop terraces
  • Balconies
  • Pool sides
  • Commercial landscaping

Recent Projects Using Regal Synthetic Lawns and Grass

  • NSW - Bondi, Rosebay
  • VIC - Beaumaris
  • WA - City Beach, Ocean Reef

Regal Artificial Grass Colours and FinishesRegal Grass Exclusive line:

  • Dark, Medium and Light shade green colours
  • All with patented V-shaped blade fibres
  • Dark brown infill sand to enhance the natural look and finish

Choosing Regal Grass for Your Artificial Grass Needs
Advantages include:

  • Perfect for shaded and sun drenched areas
  • Ideal for all climates – hot and dry or cold and rainy
  • Will only be installed by qualified Regal Grass partners
  • Scientifically tested
  • Stronger than ordinary grass
  • Life expectancy of more than 15 years
  • Specially developed in collaboration with the world leader in synthetic grass fibre production TenCate from the Netherlands

Contact
Display AddressBerowra, NSW

169 Berowra Waters Road

0402 986 775
