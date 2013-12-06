Armatex Architectural Textures & Renders from Astec Paints Australasia

Armatex Acrylic Textures and Renders transform brick, concrete block, aerated concrete and cement panel into a tough weatherproof and architecturally appealing protective surface.

Astec Armatex Texture coating systems are more than just render, they are a flexible and highly impact resistant render systems that will not crumble like traditional sand cement renders. From Australia’s coastal regions to Asian cities and to the deserts of UAE, Armatex is a name trusted by the global building and restoration industry to perform in the most extreme environments.

Energy efficient cool wall finishes



Energy Star range up to 50% cooler that conventional acrylic textures

These specialised textures significantly reduce the amount of heat that is absorbed and transferred to the internals of your home

Acrylic textures and renders

Astec texture coating add an extra dimension which can’t be achieved through painted surfaces. Other benefits include:

Colour retention

Resistance to dirt and moisture pick-up

Reistance to fading and chalking

Astec Paints texture coating systems adds value to your residence or commercial space, which is long-lasting and attractive. Adding texture coating to the walls make them look as good as new and at a justified cost.