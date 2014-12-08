Arens Manual Remote Window Control Range

The original window remote controls in our manual range still offer the most economical way of operating louvres and high level windows. They allow for Passive Ventilation to occur in all residential and commercial buildings.

Their robust construction makes them ideal for use in schools and other high traffic, heavy duty applications. Being hand operated they require no electricity. Minimal maintenance is required once installed.

Application

The Chainhead with MDCR or Maxi operators are the most common way of operating multiple sashes from a single operator.

Midi and Mini operators with chainhead are ideal in residential settings.

For vertical and horizontal sun louvre blades the Fork & Swivel can be used.

The CAT Winder is most appropriate for skylights, roof windows and top hinged windows.

The Screw Jack and TA 1000 Torque Arm System TA 1000 Torque Arm System provide an operating mechanism for louvres.

Operation of wide windows is also possible with multiple chainheads mounted on the window sill

Features

MDCR can be either wall mounted or concealed with a face plate and handle for operation

MDCR and Maxi operators allow multiple sashes to be operated from one handle

TA1000 Torque Arm System can operate either louvres or top hinged windows.

The MDCR operator is popular in heavy duty applications and is capable of operating chainheads mounted on multiple sashes.

We also provide and extensive range of electric window controls for natural and smoke ventilation.