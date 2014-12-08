Arens Electric Window Chain Winders and Linear Actuators

Our range of electric window controls is not only cost effective, but also has a proven track record of reliability and longevity. They are an effective and efficient way of providing passive or natural ventilation in buildings.

A great deal of flexibility is afforded to building occupants with the complete range of electric controls operated through a switch on the wall, interfaced to a BMS or through an Arens Ventilation Controller

Application

The Chain Winder range is ideal for operating high level awning and casement windows.

Spindle or Linear Actuators are generally used for operating louvres or sun blades.

All of our chain winders and linear actuators are compatible with the full range of Arens Ventilation Controllers and Sensors.

Suitable for commercial and residential windows and louvres.

Features

Our range of chain winders varies in capabilities to allow the window automation requirements of your project to be met, with various strokes, forces and operating speeds available.

For windows wider than 1200mm, we have synchronised actuators that are installed to preventing bending or twisting of window frames.

The Spindle or Linear actuators have an IP65 rating, so are ideal for internal or external applications and if required a stroke limiting collar can be fitted.

The Arens Compact Chain Winder is our entry level chain winder and combines quiet and smooth operation with a high level of reliability.

We also offer a range of WindowMaster products for both Natural and Smoke Ventilation purposes.